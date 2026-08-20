Absa Prestige Banking team equips Buzstop Boys to support community clean-up work

The Prestige Banking team at Absa Bank Ghana LTD has donated essential equipment to Buzstop Boys to strengthen the group’s drain-clearing, waste-management and community clean-up activities.

The items were selected based on the group’s operational needs and included a demolition breaker, an angle grinder for cutting concrete, sledgehammers, a submersible sewage pump, a petrol pressure washer, a brush cutter, an earth auger, a portable generator, a lawn mower and 100 metres of layflat hose.

The items were presented at the bank’s new head office, Absa Place, by Kobla Nyaletey, Executive Director, Private, Personal and Business Banking; Charles Addo, Director, Personal and Private Banking; Princess Tettey, Head of Prestige Banking; and colleagues from the Prestige Banking team.



Kobla Nyaletey commended the volunteers for demonstrating the leadership and civic responsibility required to improve Ghana’s public spaces.

“Buzstop Boys’ efforts show what committed citizens can achieve when they take responsibility for the communities around them. Absa is proud to support them, and we encourage them to remain steadfast,” he said.

Charles Addo said the donation reflected Absa’s commitment to supporting community-led initiatives that create lasting social and environmental value.

“At Absa, our citizenship promise is to be a Force for Good. We seek to fulfil that promise sustainably by supporting the communities in which we operate.

"Buzstop Boys have demonstrated the impact that committed citizens can make, and this equipment will help strengthen their efforts to keep public spaces clean,” he said.

Receiving the equipment on behalf of the group, Heneba Kwadwo Safo, Founder and Lead of Buzstop Boys, said the donation would help the volunteers overcome some of the practical challenges they encounter during clean-up exercises.

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