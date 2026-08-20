National

Sunyani–Atronie–Acherensua road project reaches 33% completion

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  20 August 2026 11:37am
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The rehabilitation of the 48-kilometre Sunyani–Atronie–Acherensua road under the government’s Big Push programme has reached 33 per cent physical completion.

The project, which commenced in September 2025, is scheduled to be completed in September 2027 and forms part of ongoing efforts to improve road infrastructure and connectivity in the Bono Region.

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, inspected the project on Thursday, August 20, as part of his working visit to the region to assess progress on major road projects.

Mr Agbodza expressed satisfaction with the pace of work and urged the contractor to maintain the current momentum to ensure the project is completed within the agreed timeframe.

The rehabilitation of the road is expected to improve connectivity between Sunyani, Atronie and Acherensua, facilitate the movement of people and goods, and support economic activities along the corridor.

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