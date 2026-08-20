MTN Ghana urges businesses to make sustainability a way of life, not just compliance

Acting General Manager for Sustainability and Shared Value at MTN Ghana, Georgina Asare Fiagbenu, has called on businesses and individuals to take environmental responsibility beyond regulatory compliance, stressing that sustainable practices must become part of everyday life.

She disclosed that the month-long initiative under the theme ‘Together for a Sustainable Future: Small Actions, Big Impact’ reflects MTN’s commitment to responsible growth.

Speaking on JoyFM Super Morning Show on Thursday, August 20, Mrs Fiagbenu said MTN is implementing a number of initiatives aimed at reducing energy consumption and protecting the environment.

Mrs Fiagbenu cited the company’s transition to energy-efficient lighting systems as one of the measures being undertaken.

“We've switched our lighting system to energy-efficient bulbs,” she said.

Mrs Fiagbenu added that MTN has also introduced automated lighting systems that help reduce unnecessary energy consumption by switching lights off when rooms are not occupied.

“We also have the efficiencies that allow you, when you leave the room, the lights go off automatically,” she explained.

According to Mrs Fiagbenu, MTN’s environmental efforts are closely linked to ethics and responsible leadership. The company has a senior manager for ethics who helps drive ethical behaviour and promote responsible conduct across the organisation.

Mrs Fiagbenu said environmental responsibility is not a new concept, noting that many practices that promoted cleanliness, conservation, and responsible use of resources have existed in Ghana for decades.

She recalled community practices where residents took responsibility for keeping their surroundings clean, as well as past public campaigns encouraging people to conserve electricity.

Mrs Fiagbenu also cited efforts to address illegal chainsaw operations and indiscriminate tree cutting as examples of measures aimed at protecting Ghana’s natural resources.

“Environmental responsibility has always been with us because that's the right way to live,” Mrs Fiagbenu said, adding that individuals and businesses must be efficient, responsible and guided by the right values.

Mrs Fiagbenu noted that businesses are increasingly being required to operate within formal frameworks for measuring and reporting their environmental and social performance.

However, she stressed that companies should not wait for regulations before taking action.

“Our stance at MTN is that we don't have to comply because we are being regulated. We have to do it as a way of life,” she said.

Mrs Fiagbenu further emphasised the importance of responsible resource management, particularly in areas such as electricity consumption.

“If we use it judiciously, it should reach everybody,” she said, highlighting the need for businesses and individuals to use available resources efficiently.

With mandatory sustainability reporting expected to gain greater prominence from 2027, the representative said companies must become more accountable and bring more stakeholders into environmental and social responsibility initiatives.

“You can't just have one business or 50 businesses complying,” Mrs Fiagbenu said.

She therefore called for collective action involving businesses, individuals, and communities across Ghana.

“Every individual in Ghana has to come on board,” she added.

Mrs Fiagbenu said MTN’s approach is to balance business growth with responsible management of the environment and society, while ensuring that the company continues to honour its commitments.

The call forms part of MTN Ghana’s broader Sustainability Month activities, which seek to promote responsible practices and encourage stakeholders to make environmental protection and ethical conduct part of their everyday lives.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.