Banking and Finance

All 23 banks now fully capitalised – BoG Governor

Source: James Eshun  
  20 August 2026 11:45am
Dr. Johnson Asiama
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The Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Johnson Asiama, has disclosed that all 23 banks operating in the country are now fully capitalised, signalling further strengthening of the banking sector.

According to him, the banking sector has become more robust and resilient, with banks recording sound capital and liquidity positions.

Speaking at the 2026 CEOs Connect organised by the Canada-Ghana Chamber of Commerce, Dr Asiama said the improvement in the sector’s asset quality was also contributing to stronger bank balance sheets.

“The banking sector is also robust and resilient, with all banks now well capitalised. All 23 banks are now fully capitalised. Capital and liquidity positions remain sound, while the improvement in asset quality provides a stronger balance sheet,” he said.

He noted that the development formed part of Ghana’s broader progress in restoring macroeconomic stability over the past two years.

Dr Asiama said the stability achieved must now be translated into increased productive investment, stronger private sector growth, higher exports and quality employment.

He further stressed the need for banks to deepen their participation in Ghana’s capital market to improve access to long-term funding.

According to him, a stronger presence of banks in the capital market could broaden their access to long-term funding, strengthen transparency and governance, and contribute to a deeper financial system.

The Governor also encouraged greater diversification of financing sources, including long-term debt and equity, trade finance, syndicated lending, private equity, leasing, export finance, development finance and green and sustainability-linked financing.

He said these financing options were necessary to support businesses, particularly those seeking to expand across borders.

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