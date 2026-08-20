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Forever in our hearts
Zikpuitor Felix Osei (Awate Traditional Area), Togbe Detse VII (Mankrado of Awate), Togbe Tsatsu Agbe V (Dufia of Awate Dzigba), Togbe Atsiovi V (Dufia of Awate Todome), Togbe Bakata IV (Dufia of Awate Agame), Togbe Ahasu IV (Dufia of Awate Dzifadzi), Togbe Deh IV (Dufia of Awate Tokoe), Togbe Atieku (Dufia of Vakpo Dunyo Resettlement), All Chiefs & Queenmothers of Awate Traditional Area, All the Asafoatse of Awate Traditional Area, Nana Kwaffo Amponsah I, Asona Adehyehene of Aburi Atweasin, Nana Kwadwo KwaasiOdikro of Adu Kwasi, Abusuapenyin Kwabena Ntow, Obaapanyin Lawrencia Ama Nyadu Akuffo, Nana Esi Kodua II (Queen Mother of Tabankro), Fidelis Kutortse (Vitor), Openyin Agyei Atweri (Vinor), William Henry Kutortse / WO1 Edward Kutortse (Rtd), Head of Adzadaka/Kutortse Family, Azah, Osei, Gborsi, Denutsui, Gbordzoe & Agbeme Families of Awate, Lawrence Kutortse, John Kutortse, Eric Seddy Kutortse (Chairman, First Sky Group), Dennis Dela Kutortse, Isaac Kobena Kutortse, Kutortse & Allied Families from Awate, Wusuta, Vakpo, Anfoega Wadamaxe, Aveme Beme, Home & Abroad, Board, Management and Staff of First Sky Group, Board, Management and Staff of Construction Ambassadors Limited, Rev. Samuel Effah Osei (Founder of Word Performance Church), Dr. Mensa Otabil (Founder and General Overseer, ICGC), Pastor Albert Ocran (ICGC New Wine Temple), Rev. Eric Awaitey (ICGC Cedar Temple), Church Board and Members of ICGC Cedar Temple, East Legon, Regret to announce the sudden call to glory of their beloved:
George Geel Kutortse
Founder & Chairman, Construction Ambassadors Limited; 1972 - 2026
Age: 54
Funeral Arrangements are as follows:
Final Burial Service: Saturday, August 22, 2026 at Opportunities Industrialization Centres Ghana (OIC), East Legon - opposite Gethsemane Cemetery at 8:00 am
Funeral rites follow after burial at the same venue; there will be no wake
Internment: Private
Thanksgiving Service: Sunday, August 23, 2026 at ICGC New Wine Temple, East Legon at 9:00am
Children: Nana Kwame Kutortse, Paa Kwesi Kutortse, Nhyira Esi Afua Kutortse
Siblings and Cousins: Eric Seddy Kutortse, WO1 Edward Kutortse (Rtd), Fidelis Kutortse, Lawrence Kutortse, Dela Kutortse, Dzigbordi Kutortse, John Kutortse, Isaac Kobena Kutortse, Mabel Ama Kutortse, Faustine Abra Kutortse, Charity Kutortse, Dennis Dela Kutortse, Diana Kutortse, Adelaide Akua Amankwaa - aka Nana Asi Kodua II, Irene Asare, Elizabeth Asare
Widow: Mary Mawusi Kutortse
Chief Mourners: Zikpuitor Felix Osei (Awate Traditional Area), Togbe Detse VII (Mankrado of Awate), Togbe Tsatsu Agbe V (Dufia of Awate Dzigba), Togbe Atsiovi V (Dufia of Awate Todome), Togbe Bakata IV (Dufia of Awate Agame), Togbe Ahasu IV (Dufia of Awate Dzifadzi), Togbe Deh IV (Dufia of Awate Tokoe), Togbe Atieku (Dufia of Vakpo Dunyo Resettlement), All Chiefs & Queenmothers of Awate Traditional Area, All the Asafoatse of Awate Traditional Area, Nana Kwaffo Amponsah I, Asona Adehyehene of Aburi Atweasin, Nana Kwadwo KwaasiOdikro of Adu Kwasi, Abusuapenyin Kwabena Ntow, Obaapanyin Lawrencia Ama Nyadu Akuffo, Nana Esi Kodua II (Queen Mother of Tabankro), Fidelis Kutortse (Vitor), Openyin Agyei Atweri (Vinor), William Henry Kutortse / WO1 Edward Kutortse (Rtd), Head of Adzadaka/Kutortse Family, Azah, Osei, Gborsi, Denutsui, Gbordzoe & Agbeme Families of Awate, Lawrence Kutortse, John Kutortse, Eric Seddy Kutortse (Chairman, First Sky Group), Dennis Dela Kutortse, Isaac Kobena Kutortse, Kutortse & Allied Families from Awate, Wusuta, Vakpo, Anfoega Wadamaxe, Aveme Beme, Home & Abroad, Board, Management and Staff of First Sky Group, Board, Management and Staff of Construction Ambassadors Limited, Rev. Samuel Effah Osei (Founder of Word Performance Church), Dr. Mensa Otabil (Founder and General Overseer, ICGC), Pastor Albert Ocran (ICGC New Wine Temple), Rev. Eric Awaitey (ICGC Cedar Temple), Church Board and Members of ICGC Cedar Temple, East Legon
Attire
Saturday: All Black
Sunday: Black and White
All friends & sympathizers are cordially invited.
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