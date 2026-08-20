Forever in our hearts

Zikpuitor Felix Osei (Awate Traditional Area), Togbe Detse VII (Mankrado of Awate), Togbe Tsatsu Agbe V (Dufia of Awate Dzigba), Togbe Atsiovi V (Dufia of Awate Todome), Togbe Bakata IV (Dufia of Awate Agame), Togbe Ahasu IV (Dufia of Awate Dzifadzi), Togbe Deh IV (Dufia of Awate Tokoe), Togbe Atieku (Dufia of Vakpo Dunyo Resettlement), All Chiefs & Queenmothers of Awate Traditional Area, All the Asafoatse of Awate Traditional Area, Nana Kwaffo Amponsah I, Asona Adehyehene of Aburi Atweasin, Nana Kwadwo KwaasiOdikro of Adu Kwasi, Abusuapenyin Kwabena Ntow, Obaapanyin Lawrencia Ama Nyadu Akuffo, Nana Esi Kodua II (Queen Mother of Tabankro), Fidelis Kutortse (Vitor), Openyin Agyei Atweri (Vinor), William Henry Kutortse / WO1 Edward Kutortse (Rtd), Head of Adzadaka/Kutortse Family, Azah, Osei, Gborsi, Denutsui, Gbordzoe & Agbeme Families of Awate, Lawrence Kutortse, John Kutortse, Eric Seddy Kutortse (Chairman, First Sky Group), Dennis Dela Kutortse, Isaac Kobena Kutortse, Kutortse & Allied Families from Awate, Wusuta, Vakpo, Anfoega Wadamaxe, Aveme Beme, Home & Abroad, Board, Management and Staff of First Sky Group, Board, Management and Staff of Construction Ambassadors Limited, Rev. Samuel Effah Osei (Founder of Word Performance Church), Dr. Mensa Otabil (Founder and General Overseer, ICGC), Pastor Albert Ocran (ICGC New Wine Temple), Rev. Eric Awaitey (ICGC Cedar Temple), Church Board and Members of ICGC Cedar Temple, East Legon, Regret to announce the sudden call to glory of their beloved:

George Geel Kutortse

Founder & Chairman, Construction Ambassadors Limited; 1972 - 2026

Age: 54

Funeral Arrangements are as follows:

Final Burial Service: Saturday, August 22, 2026 at Opportunities Industrialization Centres Ghana (OIC), East Legon - opposite Gethsemane Cemetery at 8:00 am

Funeral rites follow after burial at the same venue; there will be no wake

Internment: Private

Thanksgiving Service: Sunday, August 23, 2026 at ICGC New Wine Temple, East Legon at 9:00am

Children: Nana Kwame Kutortse, Paa Kwesi Kutortse, Nhyira Esi Afua Kutortse

Siblings and Cousins: Eric Seddy Kutortse, WO1 Edward Kutortse (Rtd), Fidelis Kutortse, Lawrence Kutortse, Dela Kutortse, Dzigbordi Kutortse, John Kutortse, Isaac Kobena Kutortse, Mabel Ama Kutortse, Faustine Abra Kutortse, Charity Kutortse, Dennis Dela Kutortse, Diana Kutortse, Adelaide Akua Amankwaa - aka Nana Asi Kodua II, Irene Asare, Elizabeth Asare

Widow: Mary Mawusi Kutortse

Chief Mourners: Zikpuitor Felix Osei (Awate Traditional Area), Togbe Detse VII (Mankrado of Awate), Togbe Tsatsu Agbe V (Dufia of Awate Dzigba), Togbe Atsiovi V (Dufia of Awate Todome), Togbe Bakata IV (Dufia of Awate Agame), Togbe Ahasu IV (Dufia of Awate Dzifadzi), Togbe Deh IV (Dufia of Awate Tokoe), Togbe Atieku (Dufia of Vakpo Dunyo Resettlement), All Chiefs & Queenmothers of Awate Traditional Area, All the Asafoatse of Awate Traditional Area, Nana Kwaffo Amponsah I, Asona Adehyehene of Aburi Atweasin, Nana Kwadwo KwaasiOdikro of Adu Kwasi, Abusuapenyin Kwabena Ntow, Obaapanyin Lawrencia Ama Nyadu Akuffo, Nana Esi Kodua II (Queen Mother of Tabankro), Fidelis Kutortse (Vitor), Openyin Agyei Atweri (Vinor), William Henry Kutortse / WO1 Edward Kutortse (Rtd), Head of Adzadaka/Kutortse Family, Azah, Osei, Gborsi, Denutsui, Gbordzoe & Agbeme Families of Awate, Lawrence Kutortse, John Kutortse, Eric Seddy Kutortse (Chairman, First Sky Group), Dennis Dela Kutortse, Isaac Kobena Kutortse, Kutortse & Allied Families from Awate, Wusuta, Vakpo, Anfoega Wadamaxe, Aveme Beme, Home & Abroad, Board, Management and Staff of First Sky Group, Board, Management and Staff of Construction Ambassadors Limited, Rev. Samuel Effah Osei (Founder of Word Performance Church), Dr. Mensa Otabil (Founder and General Overseer, ICGC), Pastor Albert Ocran (ICGC New Wine Temple), Rev. Eric Awaitey (ICGC Cedar Temple), Church Board and Members of ICGC Cedar Temple, East Legon

Attire

Saturday: All Black

Sunday: Black and White

All friends & sympathizers are cordially invited.













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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.