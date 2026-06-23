Accra dons national colours as fans rally behind Black Stars ahead of England clash

Excitement ahead of Ghana's World Cup clash against England heightened in parts of Accra on Tuesday, June 23, with many supporters proudly displaying the national colours as they prepared to cheer on the Black Stars.

Across several markets and busy streets, traders and football fans were seen wearing Black Stars jerseys and purchasing Ghana-themed items, including scarves, flags and other paraphernalia.

The atmosphere was lively as some market women blew vuvuzelas and waved Ghana-themed scarves popularly known as "Dɔ Wo Man", a Twi phrase meaning "Love Your Country", while calling on customers to support the team by buying national colours.

Many of the traders expressed confidence in the Black Stars' chances, saying they had worn their jerseys since morning because they believed the team would secure another victory.

Some recalled wearing the same colours during Ghana's previous match, which ended in a dramatic late win over Panama, and said they hoped history would repeat itself against England.

As kick-off approaches, supporters are making plans to watch the match with family and friends. While some will head to watch parties and giant-screen viewing centres at Black Star Square, others say they will follow the game from home.

The Group L encounter between Ghana and England kicks off at 8:00 p.m. Ghana time at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, United States. The Black Stars head into the match on the back of a 1-0 victory over Panama and will be hoping to secure another positive result against the Three Lions.

Here are some photos from the streets of Accra:

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.