Accra floods: Two killed as floodwaters and electrical hazards threaten residents

Friends and family of the deceased gathered at Alajo.

At least two people have lost their lives following Monday's torrential rains and flooding in Accra, as emergency agencies continue rescue operations across affected communities.

One of the victims has been identified as 25-year-old Michelle Ofori Tachie, a resident of Alajo, who was reportedly electrocuted after coming into contact with electricity in a flood-hit area.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has confirmed the incident.

Family sources said the deceased, who had four siblings, has been conveyed to the Mamobi Polyclinic mortuary pending further investigations and burial arrangements.

Meanwhile, JoyNews correspondent Maxwell Agbagba has reported a second flood-related fatality. According to the report, another individual was swept away by fast-moving floodwaters and died in the incident. Authorities are yet to release the identity of the deceased.

The deaths have heightened concerns over public safety as heavy rains continue to batter the Greater Accra Region, inundating several communities, disrupting transportation and affecting economic activities.

Emergency officials have repeatedly urged residents to avoid wading through floodwaters, stay indoors where possible, and immediately report exposed electrical cables, fallen poles and other hazards to the relevant authorities.

Rescue teams remain on high alert as efforts continue to assist stranded residents and prevent further loss of life across the capital.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.