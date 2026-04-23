Accra High Court adjourns Ofori-Atta case to May 26 pending OSP appeal

An Accra High Court has adjourned the case involving former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and seven others to May 26, 2026, pending the determination of an appeal and application for stay of execution filed by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

Senior Principal State Attorney at the OSP, Adelaide Kobiri-Woode, informed the court that the Office had filed the necessary processes following a recent ruling that removed its prosecutorial powers.

She explained that the appeal seeks to overturn the decision by Justice Eugene Nyante Nyadu of General Jurisdiction 10, which declared the OSP’s prosecutions invalid and stripped the Office of its authority to prosecute cases.

“My Lord, respectfully, between the last adjourned date and today, some court proceedings have taken place, particularly at General Jurisdiction 10, concerning the prosecutorial powers of the OSP,” she told the court.

“In view of the current circumstances, the Office has taken steps to file a stay of execution, with a return date of May 21, 2026… We humbly pray that this matter be adjourned pending the determination of the application,” she added.

The case is one of several high-profile matters linked to the anti-corruption mandate of the OSP and has attracted significant public attention because of the involvement of Mr Ofori-Atta, who served as Finance Minister under the previous Akufo-Addo administration.

Five of the accused persons were present in court with their legal representatives. They included Emmanuel Kofi Nti, Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, Isaac Crentsil, Evans Adusei, and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML).

Lawyers for the accused persons did not oppose the request for adjournment.

Lead counsel for Emmanuel Kofi Nti, Ernest Hardi Silas, said, “We have nothing to say but to oblige with the prayer of the OSP for adjournment.”

Counsel for Evans Adusei and SML, Professor Kwame Gyan, also supported the request but urged the court to set a later date to avoid repeated adjournments.

After hearing submissions from both sides, presiding judge Justice Francis Apanga Achibonga noted the recent ruling affecting the OSP and the appeal processes filed by the Office.

The court subsequently adjourned the matter to May 26 at 9:30 a.m., pending the outcome of the OSP’s application.

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