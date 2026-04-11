Activa promotes credit insurance to boost SME export growth

In a business climate where access to affordable financing remains one of the most persistent barriers to growth, Activa International Insurance is advancing a bold proposition: repositioning insurance not merely as a protective measure, but as a strategic driver of trade and economic expansion.

At a high-level forum held on Thursday, April 9 at the Alisa Hotel, the company convened exporters, bankers, and industry experts to examine how credit insurance can unlock financing opportunities and enhance the global competitiveness of Ghanaian businesses. Organised in partnership with Coface, the event underscored a deliberate shift in how financial risk is perceived within Ghana’s export ecosystem.

Reframing Insurance: From Protection to Financial Leverage

For decades, insurance has been viewed primarily as a safety net—something businesses rely on after losses occur. Activa is challenging this conventional thinking.

At the forum, stakeholders were introduced to credit insurance as a financial instrument capable of converting insured receivables into bankable collateral, thereby improving access to working capital. This approach is particularly significant for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which often face difficulties securing financing due to perceived risk.

Data, Intelligence, and the Business of Trust

Supporting this vision is Coface’s global expertise in trade credit risk management.

Speaking at the event, Coface Deputy CEO Benoit Gazman highlighted the critical role of data and risk intelligence in today’s trading environment. “International development is not just about finding markets; it is about managing risk, protecting cash flow, and securing sustainable financing,” he noted.

With operations in over 200 markets and more than two decades of experience in Africa, Coface brings robust data analytics that enable businesses to make informed credit decisions. The company currently supports over €4 billion in insured exposure across the continent, providing a strong foundation for exporters navigating uncertain markets.

Where Theory Meets Practice

Beyond conceptual discussions, the forum delivered practical insights into the application of credit insurance.

Participants explored real-world scenarios, including how to insure trade receivables, manage claims in cases of default, and leverage digital tools for credit monitoring, collections tracking, and policy administration.

In this framework, Activa plays a critical role in localising these solutions, offering tailored coverage that addresses both domestic and international trade risks.

The Banker’s Perspective: Reducing Risk, Enabling Access

A key takeaway from the discussions was the growing acceptance of insured receivables among financial institutions.

By mitigating the risk of non-payment, credit insurance enhances banks’ confidence, making it easier for exporters to access financing on more favourable terms. For many SMEs, this represents a potential turning point—transforming them from high-risk applicants into viable clients.

Activa’s Role: Bridging Confidence, Compliance, and Growth

At the core of the initiative is Activa’s ambition to bridge the gap between risk protection and business growth.

Through its partnership with Coface, the company is positioning itself as a pivotal enabler within Ghana’s trade ecosystem—one that goes beyond insuring risk to actively facilitating business expansion. Credit insurance empowers businesses to extend competitive payment terms, optimise cash flow, and scale beyond local markets with confidence.

The Policy and Trade Context

The conversation comes at a critical moment as Ghana intensifies efforts to boost non-traditional exports and capitalise on opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

While increased regional integration presents significant opportunities, it also introduces new risks—making financial instruments such as credit insurance increasingly relevant.

Why the Slow Uptake?

Despite its advantages, credit insurance remains underutilised in Ghana.

Industry observers attribute this to limited awareness, misconceptions about cost, and a lack of understanding of how the product integrates with financing structures. Forums like this therefore serve not only as platforms for knowledge-sharing but also as catalysts for shifting perceptions.

A Shift Worth Watching

As global trade grows more complex, the ability to effectively manage risk will define business competitiveness.

Activa’s push to elevate credit insurance could signal the beginning of a broader transformation in how Ghanaian exporters approach financing.

Final Reflection

The question is no longer whether credit insurance works—but whether businesses are ready to embrace it.

With institutions like Activa International Insurance leading the charge, supported by global partners such as Coface, Ghana’s SMEs may finally have the tools to transition from survival to sustainable growth.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.