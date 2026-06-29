Adopt NPA’s transparent pricing model to build public trust – CEMSE tells PURC

The Centre for Energy, Minerals and Sustainable Development (CEMSE) has called on the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) to adopt the National Petroleum Authority's (NPA) transparent pricing framework, arguing that recent utility tariff adjustments have exposed longstanding shortcomings in transparency and accountability.

In a statement issued on June 28, the energy policy think tank said PURC's decision to increase electricity tariffs by 3.49 per cent and water tariffs by 0.85 per cent for the third quarter of 2026 highlights what it described as "historical weaknesses" in the Commission's tariff-setting methodology.

The statement follows PURC's announcement on June 22, 2026, that electricity tariffs would increase by 3.49 per cent and water tariffs by 0.85 per cent, effective July 1, 2026.

The Commission explained that the quarterly adjustments reflect changes in key variables, including inflation, exchange rates, electricity generation mix and the cost of natural gas.

The latest tariff review has also attracted criticism from the Minority in Parliament, which argues that cumulative electricity tariff increases since the current administration assumed office amount to 26.82 per cent and are inconsistent with earlier commitments to ease the cost of living.

According to CEMSE, the lack of detailed disclosure makes it difficult for consumers and stakeholders to determine whether tariff adjustments accurately reflect prevailing economic conditions and operational costs.

CEMSE argued that one of the principal weaknesses in PURC's current framework is its failure to publish the weightings assigned to key variables used in determining tariffs.

The think tank noted that while PURC references factors such as the exchange rate, inflation, electricity generation mix and the weighted average cost of gas (WACOG), it does not disclose how much influence each variable has on the final tariff calculation.

"This opacity starkly contrasts with the National Petroleum Authority's pricing regime, which sets a commendable standard through comprehensive and transparent disclosure practices," the statement said.

According to CEMSE, the NPA provides detailed Petroleum Products Pricing Guidelines outlining the exact pricing benchmarks, conversion factors and formulas used to calculate ex-refinery and ex-pump prices.

It also publishes applicable pricing windows, Free on Board (FOB) averaging periods, exchange rates and ex-pump prices, enabling consumers and industry players to independently verify price adjustments.

The think tank said the NPA's approach promotes accountability by clearly explaining the factors driving fuel price changes.

"This approach promotes accountability by elucidating the components driving price changes and enabling stakeholders to verify the integrity of pricing decisions," CEMSE stated.

CEMSE is urging PURC to publish a comprehensive weighting framework for all macroeconomic and technical indicators used in tariff determination.

According to the think tank, such disclosures would improve regulatory credibility, strengthen public confidence and reduce perceptions of arbitrary tariff adjustments.

"The transparency and disclosure of influential variables anchor pricing decisions in objective and observable market factors rather than opaque administrative discretion, thereby reducing perceived arbitrariness," the statement said.

It also recommended that PURC publish technical pricing parameters similar to the NPA's use of Platts FOB benchmarks and conversion factors, allowing independent assessment of tariff decisions.

Beyond individual tariff reviews, CEMSE urged PURC to institutionalise transparency as a permanent feature of its regulatory framework rather than relying on periodic or voluntary disclosures.

The think tank warned that inconsistent disclosure practices risk creating the perception that regulatory decisions primarily serve the interests of utility providers and government.

"Mandatory and consistent disclosures combined with self-regulatory frameworks can foster collective accountability and public benefit," it concluded.

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