Afigya Kwabre North crowned champions of maiden MTN Ashantifest Regional U17 football competition

Afigya Kwabre North District has emerged as champions in the first edition of the MTN Ashantifest regional U-17 football tournament.

Kwabre North defied all odds to beat a well drilled Atwima Nwabiagya North team who were tipped to win the competition, 5-4 on penalties after a scoreless final played on a soggy pitch at the Paa Joe Park at KNUST in Kumasi.

The competition, the first of its kind in the region was played under the auspices of the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene with support from tele- communication giant, MTN Ghana.

The finals of the competition forms part of the Ashantifest activities currently ongoing in the region.

Overall, 41 districts out of the 43 in the region participated in the competition which started in September 2025.

For emerging winners of the competition, Afigya Kwabre North team were presented a giant trophy, gold medals and a cash reward of 50,000 Ghana cedis.

The runners up, Atwima Nwabiagya, took home silver medals, a trophy and a cash prize of 30,000 Ghana cedis.

Afigya Kwabre South placed 3rd after beating Kwabre East 1-0 third placed match.

For their reward, Kwabre South took home bronze medals and a cash prize of 20,000 Ghana cedis while Kwabre East received 10,000 Ghana cedis for their efforts.

Headline sponsor of the final event at Paa Joe, MTN Ghana provided the giant trophy, medals, jerseys and some other souvenirs.

Speaking during the closing ceremony, Dr. Frank Amoakohene re-emphasized his commitment to ensuring that the competition serves as a platform to nurture grassroots football, giving young players the opportunity to showcase their skills on a competitive stage.

The minister announced that a regional team will be formed from the competition while discussions continue on their future.

Meanwhile, there were individual award winners who received trophies and cash rewards for their achievements.

They include Agyei Wiafe Isaac of Afigya Kwabre South who was adjudged the best goalkeeper, Yussif Seidu of Kwabre East received the best defender award while Desmond Ahiatsi scooped the top scorer award with three goals.

The most promising player award went to Haruna Nurudeen of Afygya Kwabre North, while Desmond Nkrumah won the most valuable player award.

Dignitaries present to support the Ashanti Regional Minister on the final day included Kumasi Mayor, Richard Boadi Agyemang, Deputy Finance Minister Brogya Gemfi, Otumfuo’s representative, Nana Mamensenhene, Germaine Naatey, Brands and Communications Senior Manager MTN, senior executives from the National Sports Authority in the region and members of the actors guild led by Christopher Bonney aka Mr Beautiful and Wayoosi.

The competition is expected to become an annual affair with preparations for the next edition to commence soon.

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