Africa must lead, not follow in global finance –Dr Asiama

Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor, Dr Johnson Asiama

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama, has challenged African policymakers and industry leaders to take a leadership role in shaping the future of global finance rather than remaining passive participants.

Speaking at the 3i Africa Summit in Accra, he said the continent has reached a critical turning point where deliberate action and coordination will determine its place in the evolving financial landscape.

“The question before us is straightforward: will Africa simply adopt the next phase of finance, or will Africa help to shape it?” he asked.

Dr. Asiama emphasised that Africa’s growing adoption of digital financial services driven by mobile money and branchless banking has created a strong foundation for transformation.

“Africa has made steady progress in expanding access to finance… approximately 49% of adults in Sub-Saharan Africa now have access to digital financial accounts,” he noted.

However, he warned that progress must now move beyond access to delivering real economic value and scale.

“Access must translate into scale and access must translate into value,” he stressed.

According to him, the next phase of digital finance will depend on how effectively African countries connect systems, align policies and build trust across markets.

“The challenge is no longer building systems. It is connecting them,” he said.

He also underscored the importance of partnerships, investment and coordination in driving this transformation.

“Our goal must be to ensure that these pillars are not only articulated, but effectively applied through strong partnerships and sustained investment,” he stated.

The Governor noted that Africa’s digital finance ecosystem must evolve beyond activity to maturity, anchored on discipline, transparency and competitiveness.

“A strong financial system is not defined by activity alone. It is defined by discipline, transparency and competitiveness,” he explained.

He concluded that Africa now has a unique opportunity to influence the direction of global finance, but success will depend on execution.

“Africa has reached a point where participation is no longer the ambition—leadership is,” he declared.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.