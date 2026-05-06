China calls for Strait to be reopened ‘as soon as possible’ in Iran talks

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi has called for the Strait of Hormuz to be reopened "as soon as possible" in talks with his Iranian counterpart.

The pair met in Beijing on Wednesday on what is Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi's first trip to China since the Iran war began.

Wang Yi also told Araqchi that achieving a lasting ceasefire was an "urgent priority", saying it was important to persist with negotiations. He added that Beijing was ready to help de-escalate tensions.

The meeting comes a week before US president Donald Trump is set to hold a summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, during which the leaders are likely to discuss the Iran war and reopening of the strait.

"China believes that achieving a comprehensive ceasefire is an urgent priority, while reopening hostilities would be even more undesirable," said Wang Yi, according to a readout by state media.

"On the issue of the Strait, the international community shares a common concern over restoring normal and secure navigation through the Strait, and China hopes relevant parties will respond as soon as possible to the strong call from the international community."

Beijing, which has tried to mediate while avoiding entanglement in the conflict, has repeatedly urged the US and Iran to hold talks - a point that Wang reiterated on Wednesday.

Wang also added that China appreciated Iran's commitment not to develop nuclear weapons, Chinese state media reported.

Araqchi told Wang that cooperation between China and Iran would become even stronger, said Iranian state media.

Both Trump and Iranian officials have credited Beijing with securing their acceptance of a Pakistan-brokered ceasefire in April.

On Wednesday, Wang also emphasised safe passages through the Strait of Hormuz.

Since the war, the Strait of Hormuz, a busy waterway through which much of the world's oil is transported, has been largely impassable after blockades imposed by both Iran and the US.

Beijing has called the US naval blockade of Iranian ports "irresponsible and dangerous", describing it as a move that would "undermine the already fragile ceasefire agreement".

China has been a major buyer of Iranian oil, which is sanctioned by the US. China imported 1.38 million barrels of crude per day from Iran in 2025, according to the Center on Global Energy Policy - around 12% of China's total crude oil imports.

But despite China's reliance on the Strait of Hormuz for its oil supply, Xi has been "very respectful", Trump told reporters at the White House this week.

"We haven't been challenged by China," he said, adding that Xi would not challenge the US "because of me".

The upcoming meeting between leaders of the world's two largest economies, initially set to take place in March, was postponed after the US and Israel launched wide-ranging strikes on Iran.

Trump's visit, if it happens next week, would be the first visit to China by a US president in nearly 10 years.

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