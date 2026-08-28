AG inaugurates 11-member committee to implement Ghana’s proposed constitutional reforms

Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Justice, Dr Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, has inaugurated an 11-member Constitution Review Implementation Committee (CRIC) to begin work on proposals for the review of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution.

The inauguration follows the government’s release of its position paper on recommendations contained in the report of the Constitution Review Committee chaired by Professor H. Kwesi Prempeh.

The new committee has been tasked with examining the government’s position paper alongside the recommendations of the Constitution Review Committee and developing a comprehensive framework for implementing the proposals.

Presidential Legal Counsel and former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong, chairs the committee.

The other members are Dr Justice Srem Sai, Thomas Ampem Nyarko, Charlotte Osei, Dr Rainer Akumperigya, Emelia Ankomah, Kwame Ayimadu Antwi, Samuel Passah, Oliver Baker Vormawor, Salamatu Iliasu and Eric Owusu-Mensa.

Emelia Ankomah represents the Majority in Parliament, while Kwame Ayimadu Antwi represents the Minority. Samuel Passah represents local government, and Eric Owusu-Mensa serves as Parliament’s representative.

Oliver Baker Vormawor is the Secretary, while Salamatu Iliasu serves as the Draftsperson.

The committee is expected to provide a structured approach to translating the recommendations accepted by government into concrete proposals and actions.

Government has reiterated its commitment to an inclusive and transparent constitutional review process, saying the exercise should reflect the aspirations of Ghanaians and contribute to strengthening democratic governance.

The inauguration therefore marks the next stage in the process following the submission of the Constitution Review Committee’s recommendations and the government’s consideration of the proposals.

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