AG to close prosecution’s case in Adu-Boahene trial next week

Deputy Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr Justice Edem Srem-Sai

Deputy Attorney-General, Justice Srem-Sai, says the prosecution expects to close its case next week in the ongoing trial involving former National Signals Bureau Director-General, Kwabena Adu-Boahene, and two others.

In a statement shared on his official Facebook page on Saturday, July 18, Justice Srem-Sai said prosecutors and investigators from the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) had presented substantial evidence before the trial court and were confident the prosecution was nearing the end of its case.

"We look forward to closing our case in The Republic v Kwabena Adu-Boahene & 2 Others next week," he wrote.

According to Justice Srem-Sai, the principal accused person is standing trial for allegedly stealing GH¢49.1 million from a government bank account.

He said the prosecution had presented evidence showing that the money belonged to the Government of Ghana and was held in a government agency's bank account.

"Evidence that the GH¢49.1 million is emphatically Government of Ghana money in a government agency bank account. No dispute in court over its source," he stated.

The Deputy AG further alleged that the principal accused person opened a new bank account in the name of a private company on the same day the first cheque was issued and deliberately gave it a name similar to that of a government agency.

He said evidence before the court showed that three cheques intended for a government agency were instead deposited into that private account.

Justice Srem-Sai noted that the prosecution has also presented detailed evidence showing how the funds were allegedly spent within six months.

"Detailed evidence of how, within 6 months, the principal accused person spent each pesewa of the money, buying houses in prime locations and luxury cars for himself, family and friends."

"Purchase receipts, bank statements, ownership documents, containing dates, amount, names, etc., evidencing the bank transfers, purchases, and payments, etc," he said.

Justice Srem-Sai also said that evidence before the court indicated that the accused persons initially denied ownership of some companies, bank accounts, and luxury properties linked to the case, before later admitting ownership when confronted with evidence.

He further rejected claims that the money had been used to finance political campaigns ahead of the 2024 general election.

According to him, the prosecution has presented evidence showing that the principal accused person "deliberately misled the public" with that claim.

The Deputy Attorney-General also alleged that the bank account used in the transactions was eventually closed after the bank flagged it as suspicious.

He added that investigations had found no evidence that the equipment the accused claimed the money was intended to purchase was ever acquired.

According to Justice Srem-Sai, the prosecution has also presented evidence of what it describes as forged purchase receipts allegedly created to conceal the fact that the equipment was never bought.

Despite the allegations, the accused persons have pleaded not guilty to the charges and the matter remains before the court.

Justice Srem-Sai expressed confidence in the prosecution's case and said justice would ultimately prevail.

"We believe that justice will be served to both the accused persons and our beloved Republic at the end of the day," he said.

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