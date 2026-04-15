Agric Minister to lead Ghana delegation to Nebraska Livestock Partnership event

Ghana’s Minister for Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, is set to lead a delegation of key livestock value chain actors to the Ghana–Nebraska Livestock Modernisation Partnership in Omaha.

The initiative is being organised by the Ghana–Nebraska Agribusiness Growth and Trade Relations Chamber in collaboration with Ecosyntra LLC. Scheduled from May 17 to 23, 2026, the week-long programme will bring together Ghanaian agribusiness leaders and policymakers in Omaha, widely regarded as a hub of the United States’ cattle production industry.

The engagement is expected to focus on strengthening livestock production systems, improving feed efficiency, and enhancing processing capacity within Ghana’s livestock sector.

This flagship initiative underscores GNEBCham’s commitment to strengthening agribusiness relations between Ghana and the U.S. state of Nebraska, with an emphasis on delivering measurable and lasting outcomes for Ghana’s livestock value chain.

Hon. Eric Opoku’s leadership of the delegation signals Ghana’s renewed commitment to modernising the livestock sector through innovation, strategic partnerships, and targeted investments. His recent visit to the Tulaku livestock market highlighted the urgent need to improve systems, strengthen value chain linkages, and invest in infrastructure to support farmers and traders.

Co-Founder of GNEBCham and former Nebraska State Senator, Ken Schilz, described the partnership as a significant opportunity to connect Ghanaian industry players to Nebraska’s well-established livestock production systems. He noted that Nebraska’s leadership in livestock production is built on decades of innovation, operational efficiency, and strong private-sector participation.

Participants in the delegation will engage with leading U.S. agribusiness executives, undertake guided tours of operational feedlots and modern processing facilities, and participate in structured business sessions aimed at unlocking investment opportunities across the livestock value chain, from production to distribution.

The Ghana–Nebraska Livestock Modernisation Partnership is designed to go beyond a conventional study tour by providing hands-on exposure to scalable systems in feed management, animal health, biosecurity, meat processing, and cold chain development.

Co-Founder of GNEBCham, Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, emphasised the long-term value of the initiative, noting that the objective is to ensure participants return with actionable strategies, trusted partnerships, and clear investment pathways.

She added that the programme is structured to equip delegates with tools to scale operations, improve efficiency, and contribute meaningfully to Ghana’s food security agenda, while adapting advanced livestock models from Nebraska to Ghana’s local context.

The partnership seeks to deepen cooperation between Ghana’s Ministry of Food and Agriculture and livestock stakeholders in Nebraska. It also aims to facilitate business-to-business collaboration and strengthen trade and investment flows between both regions.

As part of the programme, Hon. Eric Opoku and the delegation will undertake targeted site visits covering livestock production and ranch management, breeding systems and genetics, feed systems and dry-season feed security, animal health and biosecurity, meat processing, cold chain development, and market systems.

These engagements are expected to promote practical collaboration, identify areas for technical cooperation, and establish a strong foundation for long-term partnerships.

Expected outcomes include stronger collaboration between Ghana’s Ministry of Food and Agriculture and Nebraska’s livestock sector, the development of modern livestock production systems, and a clearer understanding of how Nebraska’s integrated supply chains can be adapted to Ghana’s context.

Ghana’s livestock sector remains critical to national food security and rural livelihoods but continues to face challenges such as low productivity, feed shortages, and limited processing infrastructure. The Ghana–Nebraska Livestock Modernisation Partnership is therefore positioned as a strategic response to these challenges, combining technical learning with business development to drive long-term transformation.

The Ghana–Nebraska Agribusiness Growth and Trade Relations Chamber serves as an international platform connecting policymakers, farmers, and agribusinesses in Nebraska with their Ghanaian counterparts. Through collaboration, the Chamber aims to support agribusiness development, expand trade, and promote sustainable investment between the two regions.

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