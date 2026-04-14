Akandoh criticises Akufo-Addo over Agenda 111, promises completion of stalled hospitals

The Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has criticised the previous administration of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over what he describes as poor planning in the rollout of the Agenda 111 hospital project.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series, the Minister said that despite an estimated GH₵4.8 billion reportedly spent on the initiative, none of the hospitals is currently operational.

He argued that the project could have delivered more results if it had been better structured and financed from the outset.

“If you read the 2026 budget, it was clearly stated that this year we are going to finish about 10, and we may even finish more,” he said. “This time we are planning… we are looking for the source of funding.”

Agenda 111, launched under the Akufo-Addo administration, was designed to construct 111 health facilities across the country to improve healthcare access, particularly in underserved areas. However, the project has faced delays and funding challenges since its inception.

Mr Akandoh maintained that the current government under John Dramani Mahama is adopting a more strategic approach to ensure the completion and operationalisation of the facilities.

He disclosed that the government is exploring partnerships with key stakeholders, including faith-based organisations such as the Christian Health Association of Ghana, as well as the private sector.

“We are not into competition with them… Can they come in to pick some of them, finish, equip, and run?” he said, highlighting plans to involve non-state actors in completing the projects.

The Minister added that the new approach focuses on securing funding and aligning resources before execution, in a bid to avoid the challenges that plagued the initial rollout.

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