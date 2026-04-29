AkoFresh launches mobile cold storage trailer to cut post-harvest losses

AkoFresh has launched a mobile cold storage trailer aimed at reducing post-harvest losses among farmers, especially those in remote and underserved communities across Ghana.

The agritech social enterprise said the new innovation expands its solar-powered cold storage model by bringing flexible, on-demand cold chain services directly to farming areas where storage infrastructure is limited.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AkoFresh, Mathias Charles Yabe, said the initiative is designed to support farmers at the most critical point of the supply chain.

“This mobile trailer allows us to meet farmers where they are and reduce losses at the most critical moments,” he said.

The launch follows AkoFresh’s recognition as the Most Innovative Development Project (MIDP) 2024 by the Global Development Network (GDN).

AkoFresh, based in Accra, focuses on addressing post-harvest crop losses affecting smallholder farmers in Ghana and across West Africa.

According to the company, its solar-powered off-grid cold storage systems have helped extend the shelf life of perishable produce from the usual three to five days to as long as 21 days.

The company says this gives farmers more time to sell their produce, improves incomes and reduces food waste.

Post-harvest losses remain a major challenge in Ghana and across sub-Saharan Africa, where inadequate transport, storage and market infrastructure continue to affect food supply chains.

Mr Yabe said many farmers lose large quantities of crops despite producing enough food for their communities.

“Despite producing enough food to feed communities, smallholder farmers in Ghana and across sub-Saharan Africa face a paradox: they lose between 40–60% of perishable crops such as tomatoes, peppers, and leafy vegetables due to spoilage before reaching markets,” he stated.

“This is not due to production failures but infrastructure deficiencies. The lack of affordable, accessible cold storage means that produce harvested in the morning can become unsaleable by evening,” he added.

AkoFresh said its interventions have so far helped strengthen farmers’ bargaining power, stabilise food supply and cut waste.

The company reports that more than 10,000 people have been impacted through its programmes, while farmer incomes have increased by up to 40 per cent in some communities.

The project has received support from the Global Development Network and the Ministry of Finance of the Government of Japan under the Global Development Awards Competition.

The latest launch is expected to deepen efforts to modernise Ghana’s agricultural value chain and support smallholder farmers who remain central to the country’s food security.

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