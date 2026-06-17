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All Ghanaians to watch Black Stars World cup games free-to-air – Mahama

Source: Caleb Ahinakwah  
  17 June 2026 11:52am
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The government has secured official television broadcast rights for the Black Stars' World Cup matches, ensuring that every Ghanaian can watch the team's campaign for free, President John Dramani Mahama has announced.

In an official statement issued on June 17, 2026, the President said the government has ensured that no citizen is left behind as the senior national team prepares for their opening match against Panama in Toronto.

"This is our gift to a nation that lives and breathes the beautiful game," President Mahama said.

The broadcast rights will allow Ghanaians from Axim to Bawku, and from Ho to Hamile, to follow every tackle and every goal from the comfort of their homes, the President stated.

The President also issued a stirring rallying cry to the Black Stars, urging the team to "play for the flag" as they make their fifth World Cup appearance.

"You carry more than a ball. You are carrying the hopes, dreams, and heritage of a people," he said. "From the streets of Chorkor to the plains of Bole, every Ghanaian heart beats in sync with yours."

President Mahama described the team's qualification for the tournament as a testament to the resilient spirit of the nation and called on the players to draw inspiration from the millions watching from home.

"Play for the flag. Play for the children dreaming of greatness in your footsteps," he said. "The world is watching, and we are confident that the Black Star will shine brighter than ever before on this global stage."

The President also issued a special charge to Ghanaians in the diaspora, particularly those in Toronto and across North America, urging them to serve as the team's "12th Man."

"Let the red, gold, and green illuminate the stands, and let our drums remind our boys that wherever a Ghanaian stands, home is never far away," he said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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