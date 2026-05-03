Anthony Joshua return the ‘ultimate comeback’ but a ‘risk’

Anthony Joshua's return to the ring is the "ultimate comeback" but a "risk" given what he has been through in the last six months, says his promoter, Eddie Hearn.

The heavyweight will face Kristian Prenga in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on 25 July before a much-anticipated showdown against fellow Briton Tyson Fury later this year.

Joshua last fought when he beat YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in December, prior to him being a passenger in a car crash in Nigeria, with two members of his team dying in the accident.

The 36-year-old said he had "taken some time to consolidate and rebuild to be ready for stepping back into the ring" against Albanian Prenga, who has a record of 20 wins, all by stoppage, and one loss.

"We also know the risk of this is everything that he's coming back from," Hearn told BBC Sport.

"They're calling this a comeback. People might think that's quite strange because it's only six months after he last fought, but it's actually the ultimate comeback.

"It's the comeback from the deepest of lows. Not just mentally and emotionally but physically as well.

"The injuries that he sustained in that crash, a lot of people would never fight again, and I think the strength that he has shown is quite incredible."

Joshua is set for the biggest payday of his career for the fight with Fury, but the latter's promoter, Frank Warren, has said the bout fight will not happen if Joshua loses to Prenga.

"There is a lot of pressure going into this fight, but there's also a lot of questions to be answered," said Hearn. "Physically, mentally, fighting again at all, and that's why it's needed.

"We want the best Anthony Joshua against Tyson Fury. We don't want a guy that, 'maybe he should've had a warm-up fight - he wasn't quite ready'.

"We want to be 100% ready for that fight and, if he is, he'll beat him, and he'll knock him out."

Joshua was beaten by Daniel Dubois in his last fight before beating Paul, and his last win against a recognised opponent came against Otto Wallin in December 2023.

"100%, I think there is no doubt about that," said Hearn when asked if Joshua's fight against Fury would be off he lost to Prenga. "There's no doubt, and that's the risk that we take.

"Even before the incident in Nigeria, we were always having this fight. Now that he has been through that, we probably need this fight even more, if I'm honest.

"Now, don't get me wrong, the risk of that versus the pot of gold at the end, it is a risky game, especially when you are fighting a guy that not many people know about, has had 20 knockouts in 21 wins and has got absolutely nothing to lose.

"We know it's dangerous, but if you can't beat that guy, then you don't really deserve to be in a ring with Tyson Fury.

"I think with AJ that is a fair assessment, and he understands that as well.

"It's not about trying to protect money here - 'Oh, we don't want to take that fight because if we get beat, we won't get paid the money'.

"We have to look good in that fight because we want to beat Tyson Fury. We've got no interest in just turning up and taking the money."

'Forget the money'

Unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has been training with Joshua to help him come up with a game plan to fight Fury.

Ukraine's Usyk has beaten both Joshua and Fury twice.

Hearn added, "This is personal between them. It's the only personal fight AJ, I think, has ever had, probably since Dillian Whyte.

"He is desperate to win. Forget the money. We just want to make sure that he's ready to win."

Pop star Dua Lipa was approached about performing at the Fury v Joshua fight but declined the offer, and is not expected to be involved in the event.

Hearn was bemused by questions about whether the fight would go ahead following Dua Lipa's rejection and insisted that "the fight is still on".

"I don't care. I don't want anyone," said Hearn. "I just want those two to get in the ring - that's what I want.

"Let me sit ringside and watch the moment that everybody gets out of the ring - Anthony Joshua's in one corner, Tyson Fury is in the other, and the ref says, 'Seconds out, round one' and the whole world awes. I don't need music, give me the drama."

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.