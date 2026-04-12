Anthony Joshua declines showdown with Tyson Fury but admits they ‘probably’ clash next

British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua has refused to accept Tyson Fury's challenge to a duel this year, despite saying he will ''probably fight'' the boxer.

Joshua had a front row seat as Fury comfortably dispatched Arslanbek Makhmudov at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday evening. After the fight, the Gypsy King called out Joshua to a fight.

"I want you, AJ, Anthony Joshua. Let's give the fight fans what they want - the Battle of Britain. I challenge you, Anthony Joshua, to fight me, the Gypsy King, next. Do you accept my challenge?"

Fury was joined by Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, encouraging Joshua to accept the challenge, but he declined.

"I've had no problem getting in a ring with you, he replied. "I punched you up when we were kids, and, after watching you tonight, I'll punch you up again.

"With all due respect, tonight is your night, and you know I'll be across that ring from you in due time.

"You ain't going to tell me what to do. I've been chasing you for the last 10 years. When you're ready, you come and see me and tell me your terms and conditions, and I'll have you in the ring when I'm ready.

"I'm the boss, you work for me. I'm the landlord. Remember that. You work for me."

Saturday night was the latest effort in arranging a fight between the pair, after years of effort.

In 2021, the two boxers agreed in principle to fight for the undisputed heavyweight champion title, but those plans were undone when Deontay Wilder exercised a rematch clause with Fury.

Tyson Fury's retirements - five in total - have also not helped in making the fight possible, as he has constantly been unavailable.

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