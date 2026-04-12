Boxing: Abdul Ahmed wins WBA Africa Cruiserwight title after dispatching Nigeria’s Eradeye

Ghana's Abdula Ahmed has become the new WBA Africa Cruiserweight champion after defeating Nigerian boxer Oraboro Eradaye at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Friday, April 10, 2026.

Saturday's victory was the tenth straight win for the WBA Africa Cruiserweight champion, who now boasts an unsullied record - winning all ten fights since joining the professional ranks.

Oraboro Eradaye started the fight as the more experienced boxer, having recorded twenty-two wins and two losses in his previous contests, but it was Ahmed who took the initiative.

Spurred on by the crowd, Ahmed tested the accurate jabs that appeared to sting the Nigerian, opening him up for further punishment.



Not waiting to be undone, Eradaye responded with powerful punches of his own as he grew into the bout.

His experience showed as he stopped any attempt by Ahmed to produce a flurry of punches through a combination of smart step and slides, and counter punches.

By the fifth round, however, Ahmed was marginally on top, thanks in no small part to his footwork, allowing him to avoid significant counter punches.



At the end of the ten-round contest, all three judges - Roger Barnor, Gabriel Maciel, and Temitayo Olaifa- scored it 99-91 in favour of Ahmed, delivering a unanimous decision to crown him the African Cruiserweight champion.

Friday's defence means Ahmed would have held the African Cruiserweight title for at least two years, having first won it by defeating Haruna Mohammed via a knockout.



Sports Minister Kofi Adams, NSA Director-General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture John Dumelo, Dr Likee, Asamoah Gyan, and several others were all in attendance at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.