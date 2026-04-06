Apetorku Gbodzi 2026 Festival opens in Dagbamete with development focus

The 2026 Apetorku Gbodzi Festival has officially opened in Dagbamete in the Akatsi South Municipality, bringing together traditional authorities, government officials and residents for a ten-day celebration that combines cultural heritage with community development efforts.

Held annually during the Easter period, the festival began on Saturday, 4 April, with the arrival of participants and visitors, marked by traditional drumming, dancing and wake-keeping rites. Activities continued on Sunday with a ceremonial procession through the principal streets, ending with a grand assembly at the worship centre.

Calls for improved infrastructure featured prominently during the opening activities. The leader of the Apetorku Shrine at Nugoagbe, Kofi Davor, renewed appeals for the construction of roads within the community, noting that better road networks would enhance accessibility, stimulate economic activity and attract investment.

In a welcome address delivered on behalf of the Apetorku Shrine leadership by Secretary Sam Davies Davor, the community highlighted this year’s festival theme: “Affirming and Leveraging Traditional Resources for Modernisation and Sustainable Development.” The address emphasised ongoing efforts to link tradition with modern development strategies, particularly in education, healthcare and vocational training.

A key initiative highlighted was the community’s Vocational Training Centre, which is currently training 30 participants in dressmaking and hairdressing. The project has received support from HerGhana, a non-profit organisation founded by the Queen Mother, alongside contributions from the community and government-supported programmes. The centre has been equipped with industrial sewing machines, knitting machines and other modern training tools.

As part of the official programme, a newly constructed block manufacturing factory established by the Apetorku Shrine was commissioned. The facility is expected to support local construction activities and create employment opportunities for residents.

Dignitaries also toured an ongoing hostel project intended to accommodate trainees and visitors. When completed, the facility is expected to provide more than 200 rooms and a conference centre to support training and large-scale events.

The opening ceremony attracted several high-profile dignitaries, including the Awoamefia of the Anlo State, Torgbui Sri III; the Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu; and the Member of Parliament for Akatsi South and First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Bernard Ahiafor. Municipal officials, security personnel and traditional leaders were also in attendance.

The Apetorku Gbodzi Festival features a range of cultural and community-centred activities, including traditional performances, arbitration sessions, drumming and dancing, and thanksgiving services. The celebrations are scheduled to conclude with closing ceremonies and the departure of participants.

Dagbamete, a largely farming and trading community in the Volta Region, is widely known for its strong traditional heritage and its role as a centre of the Apetorku traditional religion. In recent years, the community has also gained recognition for its commitment to development and strong social organisation.

Organisers note that beyond the festivities, the Apetorku Gbodzi Festival continues to serve as a platform for mobilising community support, showcasing development initiatives and reinforcing the role of tradition in advancing sustainable development.

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