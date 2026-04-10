Dagbamete chief urges completion of road project, expansion of vocational training

The Chief of Dagbamete in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region, Torgbui Klu Agudzeamegah II, has renewed calls on the government to complete ongoing road construction works in the community, describing the project as critical to unlocking investment, trade and economic transformation.

Speaking during the annual Afetorku Gbodzi Festival, the Chief said the poor road network continues to hinder growth in the town despite significant community-led development initiatives.

Torgbui Klu Agudzeamegah II urged the government to ensure that the contractor handling the road project returns to the site and completes the work without further delay, stressing that accessible roads remain the most critical infrastructure needed to attract investors and businesses to the area.

“Our people have shown commitment to development, but without good roads, our progress is limited. We are appealing to the government to ensure that the contractor continues and completes the work for the benefit of the entire community,” he stated.

Dagbamete, a largely farming community, has over the years relied on its own resources to undertake development projects, with limited direct government support. The Chief noted that residents have driven several infrastructure and economic initiatives, reflecting a strong culture of self-reliance.

Among the projects undertaken is the commissioning of a block factory aimed at supporting local construction and creating employment opportunities for the youth. In addition, a 200-room guest facility is nearing completion, a development expected to boost tourism and hospitality in the community.

Beyond infrastructure, Torgbui Klu Agudzeamegah II also appealed for government support to expand the town’s Vocational Training Centre. He said the facility plays a vital role in equipping young people with employable skills, but is currently constrained by limited space and resources.

He called on the government and relevant agencies to support the expansion of training workshops to increase the intake of trainees and enhance skills development.

“We are also appealing to the government to partner with us to expand the Vocational Training Centre. If the workshops are expanded, we can train more young people, reduce unemployment, and empower our youth to contribute meaningfully to the local economy,” he added.

He stressed that investment in vocational education, alongside road infrastructure, would create a strong foundation for sustainable development in Dagbamete, particularly for its youthful population.

The Afetorku Gbodzi Festival, which attracts indigenes, traditional leaders and development stakeholders, provided a platform for the Chief to outline the community’s achievements and urgent development needs.

Residents who attended the festival echoed the Chief’s concerns, highlighting the urgent need for improved road infrastructure and greater investment in skills development to enhance livelihoods.

The Chief’s appeal reflects wider concerns among rural communities in the Volta Region, where self-driven development efforts are often slowed by limited government support for critical infrastructure and capacity-building initiatives.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.