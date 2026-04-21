Construction of 20-kilometre Adankwame-Ntensere road to be completed soon – Atwima Nwabiagya North MP

Audio By Carbonatix
Frank Yeboah, Member of Parliament for Atwima Nwabiagya North in the Ashanti region, has assured his constituents that the 20-kilometre Adankwame-Ntensere road in the area will be completed soon.
He said that stretch was his second road request from the Roads and Highways Minister, after the 30-kilometre Amanfrom-Offinso road, which had been completed.
Mr. Yeboah was addressing the chiefs and people within the Pasoro-Akwaboa-Sokwai electoral area, during a community engagement with them at Pasoro.
He said, the Roads Ministry had assured him of paying the contractor to resume work soon since documentations on the project were completed.
The community engagement, which was the second in the series after Asuofua in November last year, was on the theme: “Parliament to Your Doorstep” and was aimed at interacting with the people, hearing their concerns and expectations as well as their ideas.
He answered questions on social, economic, political, health, infrastructure, and other issues, explaining some of his achievements and policies, including his vision to sponsor 10 medical and engineering students each within the next 10 years, and directed the people to submit their qualified wards for the gesture.
He disclosed that two medical and engineering students, as well as 12 nursing students, benefited from the scheme in 2025 alone.
Other achievements he mentioned included payment of hospital bills, registration of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) for some constituents, improved communication networks, among others.
He urged the people to submit their challenges for his support as his duty to serve them.
The MP later cut the sod for the construction of a CHIPS compound with part of his share of the MPs common fund for the community.
It is expected to be completed within this year at an estimated cost of GHS 750,000.00 to help complement the national universal health coverage by the year 2030 target.
He said, the facility would consist of consulting rooms, health planning and servicing rooms, OPD, dispensary, wards, dressing, delivery, child welfare and other departments.
Nana Okofo Badu Marfo, Chief of the town, urged the people to unite and support the MP’s vision towards development in the community.
He charged them to train their children well to position them for the initiatives the MP was undertaking to support the youth in the area.
He commended the MP for choosing the town among the 139 communities in the district for the program
Mr. Collins Nsiah Junior, the Assemblyman for the area assured the people of his commitment to lobby for the needed development for the electoral area.
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