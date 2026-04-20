Technology | Technology

Apple names insider John Ternus as CEO, Cook to become executive chairman

Source: Reuters  
  20 April 2026 8:47pm
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Apple ​on Monday named ‌insider John Ternus as its ​next CEO, ​tasking the long-time hardware ⁠chief to ​steer the ​company after Tim Cook, as the iPhone ​maker gears ​up for an industry ‌change ⁠spurred by artificial intelligence.

Cook, who has led ​Apple ​since ⁠2011, will become the ​company's executive ​chairman, ⁠Apple said in a statement.

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