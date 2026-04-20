Audio By Carbonatix
Apple on Monday named insider John Ternus as its next CEO, tasking the long-time hardware chief to steer the company after Tim Cook, as the iPhone maker gears up for an industry change spurred by artificial intelligence.
Cook, who has led Apple since 2011, will become the company's executive chairman, Apple said in a statement.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
-
Soho Jazz Club kicks off with the Jazz Brothers
3 minutes
-
Muzic Mensah surpasses 1.3 million Boomplay streams as ‘All Correct’ gains traction
9 minutes
-
Black Stars Coach Carlos Queiroz to meet media in Accra on thursday
9 minutes
-
Apple names insider John Ternus as CEO, Cook to become executive chairman
10 minutes
-
A Defining Moment for Ghana: The Damang takeover and the rise of indigenous enterprise
22 minutes
-
Dr. K.B. Tandoh leads NPP reorganisation in Asunafo North with office equipment and refurbishment
24 minutes
-
Afigya Sekyere East MP funds nomination forms ahead of NPP internal elections
28 minutes
-
Tension in Nzema: Residents protest against Adamus Resources operations: urge lands minister to intervene
34 minutes
-
Bawumia moves to heal wounds with Kennedy Agyapong and primary rivals
48 minutes
-
Youngster Shadrack Addo scores in back-to-back games for Atlético Madrid U19
1 hour
-
Joseph Opoku registers assist in Zulte Waregem win over RAAL
1 hour
-
ECG announces GHS3.46bn investment to fix power supply challenges
1 hour
-
No shutdown of schools – CHASS assures as gov’t moves to clear feeding arrears
1 hour
-
Quabena L3gacy shares inspiring story behind new song ‘The Maker’
1 hour
-
Funds for school feeding released, no shutdown expected – GES assures
2 hours