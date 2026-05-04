Apple’s Cue expects F1 movie sequel, hopes for more global TV expansion 

Audio By Carbonatix
A sequel to Brad Pitt's successful F1 Movie is likely and Apple are also hoping to expand their Formula One involvement globally after securing the U.S. broadcast rights, Senior Vice-President of Services Eddy Cue said on Friday.
"I hope and expect there will be one," Cue said when asked by Reuters at the Miami Grand Prix about a possible sequel to the Apple Original Films production.
The movie cost an estimated $200 million to make and grossed $634 million, according to online database IMDb.
Apple TV took over from Walt Disney's ESPN this season as the exclusive U.S. broadcaster of Formula One, with live coverage of all 24 rounds.
Cue said he was thrilled with how the coverage had been received and said Apple intended to play a big role in growing the sport.
"The sport doesn't get licensed on a global basis," he added. "Do I hope that we are able to grow into other areas and markets? Yeah, I do.
"But starting in the U.S. , which is a huge market for us, and being able to build from there, is definitely the right way to do it. And that's what we are focused on right now. The easiest way for us to continue growing is to make sure we turn this into a huge success.
"And then of course it would be great to expand it."
Cue also said that the appointment of John Ternus as the new Apple CEO, replacing Tim Cook, would only strengthen the company's relationship with Formula One.
"John actually drives a Porsche and does amateur racing," he explained. "He would actually be here this weekend but he's at Laguna Seca.
"So rest assured, if anything, he's going to be at more races even than Tim. He's a huge, huge fan of F1, and he's known about this; he's a huge supporter. So you'll continue to see his full support.
"When we do something, we don't do things halfway. The things that we do, we go all in. So we believe without a doubt that this is going to make a huge difference in what we can do to help motorsports."
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