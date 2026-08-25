Appointments Committee to vet Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings on Thursday

Audio By Carbonatix
The Appointments Committee of Parliament is expected to vet Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings on Thursday, August 27, following her nomination by President John Dramani Mahama as Minister for Environment, Science and Technology.
The screening process was initially scheduled for Tuesday, August 25, but was postponed to Thursday.
Her vetting comes after Parliament was recalled from recess for a five-day sitting to consider urgent parliamentary business.
When the House reconvened on Monday, August 24, Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin referred the President’s ministerial nominations to the Appointments Committee for consideration and approval.
Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, the Member of Parliament for Klottey-Korle in the Greater Accra Region, is among several nominees submitted by President Mahama in his first ministerial reshuffle.
If approved, she will take over the Environment, Science and Technology portfolio following the death of the substantive minister, Murtala Mohammed.
The President also nominated Bawku Central MP and outgoing Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga, as Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.
Ahmed Ibrahim, the MP for Banda and former minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, has been reassigned to the Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources, while Kenneth Gilbert Adjei has been moved from Works, Housing and Water Resources to the Ministry of Defence.
The nominations were submitted to Parliament on Friday, August 7, in accordance with Article 78(1) of the 1992 Constitution, which requires presidential nominees for ministerial positions to obtain prior parliamentary approval.
The Appointments Committee’s vetting of Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings will form part of the parliamentary process for determining whether the nominees meet the requirements to serve in their respective portfolios.
The Committee is expected to scrutinise her competence, experience and suitability for the Environment, Science and Technology Ministry before making its recommendation to the House.
Latest Stories
-
I’ll be chairman for every NPP member, not one faction – Paul Afoko
7 minutes
-
GRA lists used fridges, air conditioners and underwear among prohibited imports
13 minutes
-
‘Ejaculation does not cause blood loss’ — National Blood Service corrects misinformation
19 minutes
-
Paul Afoko files NPP chairmanship nomination, promises to reunite party ahead of 2028
21 minutes
-
FDA seizes flood-damaged drinks, warns public against purchasing washed products
35 minutes
-
Lockerbie bombing trial postponed again after new evidence emerges
36 minutes
-
NLA says 12% salary offer remains on table, urges striking staff to return to work
40 minutes
-
MTTD officers will remain on roads despite traffic technology rollout – Interior Ministry
58 minutes
-
NPP backs Afenyo-Markin’s push for answers over alleged GoldBod losses
1 hour
-
NDC Upper West Chairman Bunas declares bid for re-election
1 hour
-
Ghana saves $500m from shift from liquid fuel to gas – Jinapor
1 hour
-
Mahama to cut sod for new multi-storey airport car park, hotels
1 hour
-
China warns it will protect its interests after US widens sanctions against Iran
1 hour
-
NSMQ 2026: PRESEC Legon eye ninth NSMQ title after last year’s quarter-final exit
1 hour
-
NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman urges media to clamp down on political insults
2 hours