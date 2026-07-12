Argentina midfield great Rattin dies aged 89

Antonio Rattin, one of Argentina's greatest midfielders - and the man who brought about the introduction of red and yellow cards in football - has died aged 89, his former club Boca Juniors have announced.

Rattin played at the 1962 and 1966 World Cups, but it was his controversial dismissal at the latter tournament which led to an overhaul.

He spent his entire career with Buenos Aires club Boca Juniors, who said: "With great sorrow, we mourn the passing of Antonio Ubaldo Rattin, an idol and symbol of our institution.

"We stand with his family and loved ones at this difficult time. Farewell, Rata."

He made 382 appearances for Boca between 1956 and 1970, scoring 28 goals and winning four league titles, and reaching the 1963 Copa Libertadores final.

Rattin refused to leave the pitch for several minutes following his sending-off

He represented Argentina from 1959 to 1969, and it was his sending-off in a 1-0 quarter-final loss to England that many outside his country would remember him for.

He refused to leave the pitch after being dismissed, saying he did not understand German referee Rudolf Kreitlein, who did not speak Spanish.

On his way off, Rattin crumpled an England corner flag and sat on a red carpet reserved for Queen Elizabeth II in protest against the decision.

"When I got to the corner, I twisted the English flag and insulted them. Then I went over to the carpet the Queen used to enter the stadium and sat there for about five minutes. It was a very nice red carpet," Rattin said years later.

Fifa introduced the yellow and red card system at the next World Cup in 1970 to avoid communication problems between referees and players from different countries.

After retiring as a player, Rattin had a brief spell as Boca's coach before moving into politics.

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