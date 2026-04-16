Assafuah: 11 staff transfers under Boadi-Mensah cost pensioners nearly GH¢1m

Audio By Carbonatix
The Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has criticised what he describes as costly and potentially unjustified staff transfers within the National Pensions Regulatory Authority under Acting CEO Chris Boadi-Mensah.
According to Mr Assafuah, at least eleven staff members have been transferred within a short period, with each transfer reportedly costing approximately GHS 90,000 in relocation and associated expenses. This brings the total cost to nearly GHS 1 million.
He questioned whether such expenditure represents prudent use of pension funds, particularly in a system designed to safeguard the long-term financial security of contributors.
“Pension contributors are entitled to ask whether repeated internal movements at such cost reflect value for money,” he stated.
The MP further suggested that the pattern of transfers raises concerns about administrative priorities and possible politicisation within the Authority.
He cautioned that such practices, if not properly justified, could undermine confidence in the management of pension resources.
Mr Assafuah is urging the NPRA to provide a detailed breakdown of the transfers, including the rationale, cost components, and expected institutional benefits.
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