MobileMoney Fintech tightens compliance checks on MoMo Agent Platform

Shaibu Haruna- CEO of Mobile Money Fintech

MobileMoney Fintech LTD has intensified regulatory compliance measures on its Mobile Money (MoMo) agent platform as part of efforts to enhance security, protect customers, and strengthen the reliability of its agent network.

In a statement, the company said it is conducting routine checks on agent activities to ensure adherence to regulatory requirements and operational guidelines. As part of the exercise, some agent accounts have been placed under temporary restrictions pending further verification.

MobileMoney Fintech explained that agents found to have committed minor infractions will receive warnings, while those with moderate breaches will face account suspensions. Accounts linked to serious violations, the company noted, will be permanently terminated.

The company added that it has engaged affected agents and, in some cases, lifted restrictions on accounts as investigations continue.

“These measures are intended to protect customers, safeguard the integrity of the MoMo agent platform, and maintain trust across the agent network,” the statement said.

MobileMoney Fintech further urged agents to operate strictly within approved guidelines and comply with all applicable regulations to avoid sanctions.

The firm said it will continue to engage agents and relevant stakeholders to promote a resilient and sustainable mobile money ecosystem.

MobileMoney Fintech reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Ghana’s digital transformation through collaboration and innovation, noting that its goal is to deliver seamless financial solutions that empower individuals, businesses, and communities.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.