Asutifi North DCE honoured with award for agricultural modernisation.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Asutifi North in the Ahafo Region, Dauda Hafiz Dabeil, has been conferred with the prestigious ‘Rural Transformation Honour’ at the 2025/2026 Blackstar Acclamation Honorary Award Conference.

The ceremony, held at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, brought together various stakeholders to recognise individuals and organisations driving significant progress across the country.

The honour highlights Mr. Dabeil’s leadership in promoting rural development, particularly through the modernisation of agriculture and the expansion of essential services within his district.

The award recognises the profound impact of Mr. Dabeil’s initiatives on rural communities. Under his administration, the Asutifi North District has seen a strategic focus on Implementing tools and frameworks to boost local farming productivity.

In addition, Improving rural electrification and access to clean water and sanitation, and Enhancing healthcare delivery and educational resources for residents have been the driving force for his recognition.

The theme of this year’s conference, "Rebuilding Trust, Restoring Hope: A New Era of Governance in Ghana", underscored the importance of public service and effective regional leadership.

Prof. Tyler Joseph Cuddeford, the Corporate Regency Chair and Secretary-General of the World Diplomatic Federation (WODIF), commended the DCE’s dedication. He noted that the honour was a testament to Mr. Dabeil’s unwavering commitment to advancing the socio-economic status of rural Ghana.

In his acceptance speech, the 35-year-old Chartered Forensic Auditor and Business Risk Strategist Dauda Hafiz expressed his gratitude for the recognition and reaffirmed his mandate to serve the people.

“I was appointed and approved to serve, not to be served,” Mr. Dabeil stated. “It is my primary responsibility to ensure that every constituent has easy access to basic social amenities.

We are strategically improving agriculture, education, healthcare, and social justice to ensure the local economy thrives and residents enjoy a better quality of life.”

Mr. Dabeil reiterated that his administration would continue to prioritise economic empowerment and sociocultural interventions to sustain the transformation currently sweeping through the Asutifi North District.

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