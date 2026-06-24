Audio By Carbonatix
Police in Nigeria's central Plateau state said on Tuesday that 20 people had been killed in a weekend attack on a community in Bokkos district, the latest in a region plagued by communal attacks, despite repeated security deployments and government vows to stem the attacks.
- Plateau is one of several ethnically and religiously diverse hinterland states known as the Middle Belt, where communal conflict has claimed hundreds of lives in recent years.
- Plateau police spokesperson Alfred Alabo said officers, working with other security agencies, engaged the attackers in a "fierce gun battle" early morning on Sunday before they fled.
- Eighteen people were killed at the scene, and two died later in the hospital, Alabo said.
- Plateau police commissioner Bassey Ewah has ordered additional deployments to the area, including more tactical and mobile police units, Alabo said.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
-
Burna Boy becomes African artiste with most Billboard Hot 100 entries
26 minutes
-
Chinese bid for Atlantic Lithium puts Ghana’s local ownership model at Ewoyaa to the test
33 minutes
-
Eight sentenced to 450 years in prison over anti-ICE riot where officer was shot
34 minutes
-
Mrs Clarice Jobson-Mitchual nee Mccorquodale
39 minutes
-
Eleven more bodies of migrants wash ashore from capsize last week off Libya
51 minutes
-
Family of Zambia’s ex-leader should choose his burial site, SAfrica court says
1 hour
-
Attack kills 20 in Nigeria’s central Plateau attack
1 hour
-
Morocco target top spot in group ahead of Brazil
1 hour
-
Nigerian SEC orders halt to marketing for Dangote refinery IPO
1 hour
-
Oil extends slide on expectations of smoother crude flows via Hormuz
2 hours
-
Libya’s eastern government bans entry of nationals from four African countries
2 hours
-
Kenya signs $1.2bn deal with Chinese firm to expand Nairobi airport
2 hours
-
US presses Meta to agree to AI reviews as security concerns rise, NYT reports
2 hours
-
Unpaid bonuses and food issues – what’s going on inside Senegal camp?
2 hours
-
Silly tackle, bad reaction – Tuchel defends Bellingham after Queiroz row
2 hours