Attack kills 20 in Nigeria’s central Plateau attack

Police in Nigeria's central Plateau state ‌said on Tuesday that 20 people had been killed in a weekend attack ​on a community in Bokkos ​district, the latest in a region ⁠plagued by communal attacks, despite repeated security ​deployments and government vows to stem ​the attacks.

Plateau is one of several ethnically and religiously diverse hinterland states known as the ​Middle Belt, where communal conflict has ​claimed hundreds of lives in recent years.

Plateau police ‌spokesperson ⁠Alfred Alabo said officers, working with other security agencies, engaged the attackers in a "fierce gun battle" early morning ​on Sunday ​before ⁠they fled.

Eighteen people were killed at the scene, and two ​died later in the hospital, Alabo ​said.

Plateau ⁠police commissioner Bassey Ewah has ordered additional deployments to the area, including ⁠more ​tactical and mobile police ​units, Alabo said.

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