Africa

Attack kills 20 in Nigeria’s central Plateau attack

Source: Reuters  
  24 June 2026 5:14am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Police in Nigeria's central Plateau state ‌said on Tuesday that 20 people had been killed in a weekend attack ​on a community in Bokkos ​district, the latest in a region ⁠plagued by communal attacks, despite repeated security ​deployments and government vows to stem ​the attacks.

  • Plateau is one of several ethnically and religiously diverse hinterland states known as the ​Middle Belt, where communal conflict has ​claimed hundreds of lives in recent years.
  • Plateau police ‌spokesperson ⁠Alfred Alabo said officers, working with other security agencies, engaged the attackers in a "fierce gun battle" early morning ​on Sunday ​before ⁠they fled.
  • Eighteen people were killed at the scene, and two ​died later in the hospital, Alabo ​said.
  • Plateau ⁠police commissioner Bassey Ewah has ordered additional deployments to the area, including ⁠more ​tactical and mobile police ​units, Alabo said.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories