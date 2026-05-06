Awoshie-Barnyard crash leaves four seriously injured, triggers heavy traffic

Audio By Carbonatix
Four people were seriously injured after a crash involving a trailer and a Nissan Urvan minibus at the Awoshie-Barnyard intersection in Accra.
The accident happened around 4:18 am.
The trailer, with registration number GB 7088-21, was travelling from Tema when it crashed into the minibus, which was carrying passengers from Ablekuma-Awoshie towards Accra.
The impact left the trailer diagonally across the road, obstructing traffic.
The crash has triggered heavy gridlock in the area. Vehicles are moving slowly in a single file through a narrow section of the stretch.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
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