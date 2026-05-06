Gov’t evacuates man in viral South Africa xenophobia video attack

Government has evacuated a Ghanaian national, Emmanuel Asamoah, after a viral video showed him being harassed by a group of individuals in South Africa in what has been widely described as a xenophobic attack.

The footage, which spread rapidly across social media, captured tense scenes as Emmanuel Asamoah and several other foreign nationals were confronted and intimidated by people accusing them of taking jobs meant for local citizens.

The video triggered outrage among many Ghanaians at home and abroad. It also renewed concerns over the safety and welfare of Ghanaian nationals living in other African countries.

The incident reflects recurring xenophobic tensions that have surfaced in parts of South Africa over the years. Those tensions have often been linked to economic pressure and high unemployment.

In this case, the attackers reportedly directed their anger at foreign nationals, blaming them for limiting job opportunities for locals.

Officials at Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs moved quickly after the incident.

Speaking to the media, the Coordinating Director in charge of Political and Economic Affairs at the ministry, Harold Agyeman, confirmed that the government had facilitated Emmanuel Asamoah’s return to Ghana.

“Government is very much conscious and strongly committed to protecting our nationals abroad. And so, under the instructions of the minister, Emmanuel Asamoah has been relocated to Ghana to ensure that he is in a safe space.”

He added that Ghana remains engaged with South African authorities over the matter.

“We continue to rely on the assurances that the South African government has given that they would stop this activity by their nationals, which can be threatening to the relations with other African countries.”

Mr Agyeman said the protection of Ghanaian citizens abroad remains a top priority, especially when their safety is threatened by hostility or violence in host countries.

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