From grain pickers to road works: How an Upper West tour shifted Agbodza’s focus

It was not the potholes that stayed with Roads and Highways Minister Kwame Governs Agbodza. It was the women.

For months, the government’s “Big Push” road agenda in the Upper West Region had faced growing public anger. Abandoned projects, dusty roads and mounting frustration had pushed residents to threaten a picket at Wa Airport.

Mr Agbodza spent two days touring the north-western corridor to assess progress and confront delays. He returned with praise for some contractors, warnings for others, and a promise he said had been long overdue.

His first stop was the 37-kilometre Bulenga–Yaanyuo-Yiri road. For years, the stretch had been known for heavy dust, deep potholes and culverts washed away by flash floods. Work is now underway, with ASTEE Ghana Limited applying surface dressing.

Upper West Regional Director of the Ghana Highway Authority, Lovestone Damalie, told the minister the contractor had been impressive since taking over the site nearly three months ago.

At the Mankuri–Han section, the minister found a completed stretch delivered by P&W Ghanem. The work drew praise from Ghana Highway Authority Chief Executive Mallam Issa Ishak, who said the authority had “no regret” awarding the 10-kilometre contract.

Mr Agbodza responded with an on-the-spot commitment, saying the contractor would be rewarded with another project for speed and quality delivery.

Not every contractor received commendation.

Malpourma Enterprise Limited came under scrutiny again. The company has yet to begin work on the Sawla–Wa highway six months after the sod-cutting. It is also behind schedule on the Jeffisi–Tumu stretch.

Three other contractors — MO&MO Limited, Ganhali Limited and M A Constance Limited — were absent from their sites. There were no machines and no workers.

The minister issued an ultimatum. Contractors must return to the site or risk termination of their contracts.

But the most striking moment of the tour was not on a construction drawing.

Near Nandow–Waala–Jeffisi, Mr Agbodza recalled driving through the area a year ago and seeing women sweeping maize grains off the road after trucks spilt their loads while struggling through the damaged surface. The image, he said, has stayed with him.

Work is now progressing on the Jeffisi–Tumu road, with Mawums Ghana Limited earning praise from local chiefs and Tumu MP Mohammed Issa Battaglia. They said the route has cut travel time to the Upper East regional capital to about two hours.

Deputy Roads Minister Alhassan Suhuyini said the inspection was not meant to embarrass contractors.

He said the mission was to ensure the fulfilment of President John Dramani Mahama’s road agenda.

For now, the mood in the Upper West appears calmer. Road works are moving, pressure has eased, and the planned picketing at the Wa Airport has been called off.

If the pace holds, the government may have avoided its next roadblock — this time at the airport gate.

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