Callistus Mahama: Before the race begins; A call for discipline, reflection, and duty 

There is a quiet danger that sometimes creeps into political life, not with noise, but with whispers. It begins subtly, like a conversation here, a suggestion there, and a quiet alignment of interests. Before long, attention shifts from the work at hand to the question of “what comes next.” That moment appears to be approaching far too early.

When John Dramani Mahama took office in January 2025, the country stood at a difficult crossroads. The economic headwinds were not abstract; they were real, immediate, and deeply felt by ordinary Ghanaians. Expectations were high, but so too were the constraints. The task before his administration was not simply to govern, but to steady a nation, restore confidence, and chart a credible path forward. That work is still underway.

Barely a year and a half into this mandate, it is sobering to reflect on how quickly attention can drift. The conversation, subtle as it may be in some quarters, about succession in 2028 risks arriving before the foundations of recovery have even been firmly laid.

The weight of the present moment

Governance, especially in times of recovery, demands concentration. It demands a certain humility - the recognition that the work before us is larger than any one individual’s future ambitions.

President Mahama still has more than two and a half years to deliver on the commitments made to the Ghanaian people. Those years are not excess time; they are the core of the mandate, that is to say, what is done or left undone within this period will shape not only the judgment of this administration, but the credibility of those who may seek to lead after it. To turn, even partially, from that task toward personal political calculations is not just premature; it is a quiet form of neglect.

A party yet to complete its own journey

Within the National Democratic Congress, the internal democratic journey is itself incomplete. At the most basic level, the branch, the party has yet to renew its structures through elections. From there will come the constituency, regional, and ultimately national processes.

These are not procedural formalities; they are the lifeblood of the party’s legitimacy. Leadership, if it is to endure, must emerge from this order, not from anticipation of it, and certainly not from attempts to outpace it.

There is something deeply instructive in this moment: even the foundation has not yet been settled, yet thoughts are already drifting to the summit.

The burden of responsibility

For those entrusted with roles in government, the obligation is even clearer and heavier.

Public office is, at its core, a trust. It demands presence, attention, and a full measure of commitment. It does not lend itself easily to divided focus. The pursuit of personal ambition, when it begins to compete with the demands of governance, creates a quiet erosion of performance, discipline, and ultimately trust. It must be said plainly: those who cannot subordinate ambition to duty risk doing injustice to both.

And where that tension becomes irreconcilable, there is honour, not weakness, in stepping aside. The nation deserves full service; ambition deserves honest pursuit. The two must not be confused.

The fragility of a national reset

The reset agenda that underpins this administration is not indestructible. It is fragile in its early stages and depends on consistency, discipline, and collective alignment. It requires that those entrusted with responsibility act not as individuals advancing separate interests, but as custodians of a shared national project.

To fragment that focus, to reduce it to parochial platforms or emerging factions, is to place the entire effort at risk. Nations have lost momentum this way before: not through dramatic failure, but through gradual distraction.

A time for reflection, not positioning

There will be a time, inevitably, for leadership contests, for ideas to be tested, for ambition to find its proper expression. That time will come through the party's structures and the rhythms of the democratic process. But this is not that time.

This is a time for quiet discipline, for reflection, for work that is often unglamorous but essential, and for an understanding that the legitimacy of tomorrow’s leadership will be built on the integrity of today’s service.

Conclusion

There is something sobering in recognising how easily focus can be lost, not through crisis, but through premature anticipation. The question before us is not who leads in 2028. The question is whether, by 2028, we would have delivered enough, done enough, steadied enough, to justify the trust that was placed in this administration in 2025.

Discipline is what will answer that question. The clock is not yet ticking toward succession; it is ticking toward delivery, and for now, discipline must prevail over ambition.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.