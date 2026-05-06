Callistus Mahama warns against early succession talks, urges discipline and focus on governance

The Executive Secretary to President John Dramani Mahama, Callistus Mahama, has called for restraint within political circles, cautioning against premature discussions about succession and leadership contests ahead of the 2028 general elections.

In an opinion piece, he warned that attention within government and party ranks risked shifting away from governance too early in the administration’s mandate, describing it as a “quiet danger” that begins subtly but gradually diverts focus from national responsibilities.

“There is a quiet danger that sometimes creeps into political life, not with noise, but with whispers,” he noted, explaining that it often begins with “a conversation here, a suggestion there, and a quiet alignment of interests,” before attention shifts away from governance towards future political ambitions.

Mr Mahama observed that although President John Dramani Mahama assumed office in January 2025 at a time of significant economic difficulty, the focus of government remains the urgent task of stabilising the economy and restoring public confidence.

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“The task before his administration was not simply to govern, but to steady a nation, restore confidence, and chart a credible path forward. That work is still underway,” he stated.

He cautioned that it is “sobering to reflect on how quickly attention can drift,” adding that early conversations about succession risk undermine the core mandate of the administration.

According to him, President Mahama still has “more than two and a half years to deliver on the commitments made to the Ghanaian people,” stressing that this period is central to the success or failure of the administration.

“These years are not excess time; they are the core of the mandate,” he wrote, warning that any shift in focus toward personal political ambitions would amount to “a quiet form of neglect.”

Turning his attention to internal party matters, Mr Mahama noted that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has yet to complete its internal electoral processes, from branch to national level, describing them as essential to the party’s legitimacy.

“These are not procedural formalities; they are the lifeblood of the party’s legitimacy,” he stated, cautioning that leadership must emerge through proper structures rather than anticipation of future contests.

He further emphasised the responsibilities of public officeholders, describing governance as a trust that demands full attention and discipline.

“Public office is, at its core, a trust. It demands presence, attention, and a full measure of commitment,” he said, warning that competing personal ambitions could erode performance and public confidence.

Where such tensions become difficult to manage, he added, “there is honour, not weakness, in stepping aside,” stressing the importance of prioritising national service over individual ambition.

Mr Mahama also warned that the administration’s “reset agenda” remains fragile and requires consistency and unity among government actors.

“To fragment that focus… is to place the entire effort at risk,” he cautioned, noting that national progress can be undermined not only by crisis but by gradual distraction.

He concluded that while political competition is inevitable, the present moment is not the time for it.

“There will be a time, inevitably, for leadership contests… but this is not that time,” he wrote, adding that “discipline is what will answer that question” of whether the government delivers on its mandate.

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