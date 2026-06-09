Awutu Traditional Council announces acting chief following the death of Omanhene

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The Paramount Chief of the Awutu Traditional Council in the Central Region, Nai Abokuade Agyeman Wyettey Otabil III, has died after a short illness.
The announcement was made by the Queen Mother of the Awutu Traditional Council, Naakye Dode Akaabi XIV, during a press conference attended by traditional leaders and members of the community on Tuesday, June 9.
Describing the late Omanhene as a respected leader and unifier, the Queen Mother urged residents of Awutu to remain calm as the Traditional Council begins processes leading to the selection of a successor.
“We have lost a father, a leader and a unifier. We urge all citizens and residents of Awutu to remain calm. The Traditional Council will follow due process in appointing a successor worthy of his legacy,” she said.
Following the announcement, customary rites were performed in accordance with Awutu tradition, while flags at the palace and across the Awutu area were lowered to half-mast to mark the beginning of an official mourning period.
Naakye Dode Akaabi XIV further announced that the Gyasehene, Nai Kojo Ahene, has been appointed Acting Omanhene pending the installation of a substantive successor.
Divisional chiefs who attended the event called for unity among traditional authorities and members of the royal family to ensure a smooth transition process and avoid disputes before, during and after the burial of the late chief and the installation of a new Omanhene.
The Acting Omanhene, Nai Kojo Ahene, pledged to work closely with the Dode Royal Family and other stakeholders to facilitate the selection and installation of a new paramount chief.
He expressed his commitment to preserving peace and stability within the traditional area while ensuring that the development agenda of the Awutu State continues uninterrupted.
The late Nai Abokuade Agyeman Wyettey Otabil III is remembered for his leadership and contributions to the development of the Awutu Traditional Area during his reign.
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