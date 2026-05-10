Bagbin worried over women’s property rights, backs urgent passage of Spousal Property Bill

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has expressed concern over the denial of property rights to women and backed calls for the urgent passage of the Spousal Property Bill.

He said women must enjoy equal rights as spouses in marriage because they are men's partners.

Mr Bagbin made the remarks when the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) called on him at Parliament House in Accra on Friday, May 8, 2026.

The meeting comes in the wake of criticism over a recent ruling by an Accra High Court on the distribution of property acquired during the marriage of businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye (RNAQ) and Joana Quaye.

FIDA has argued that the ruling has revived concerns about the absence of clear legal protections for spouses, particularly women, when marriages end.

In a four-page petition signed by FIDA President Gloria Ofori Boadu, the group said Parliament’s failure to pass the Spousal Property Bill has created an avoidable legal vacuum.

According to the petition, courts are left to resolve disputes without a comprehensive legal framework.

“Women continue to experience uncertainty about what counts as jointly acquired property, what ‘equitable distribution’ means in practical terms, how direct and indirect contributions are to be assessed and how corporate structures should be treated where family wealth is involved.”

FIDA said the High Court judgment had triggered widespread public concern and exposed the confusion created by the absence of clear legislation.

The group noted that since the ruling became public, it had received numerous calls from women and members of the public seeking clarification on their rights in the event of divorce or the death of a spouse.

It warned that many women fear that, without clear statutory protection, assets they helped to acquire or preserve could remain beyond their reach.

FIDA said the issue goes to the heart of women’s economic dignity, security, independence and fundamental human rights.

The organisation called on Parliament to act in accordance with Article 22 of the Constitution and to pass legislation to regulate spouses' rights.

Responding to the petition, Mr Bagbin said Parliament shares the concern.

“We ourselves are very concerned about it. I am not surprised that you are here today because of the recent ruling of the courts.”

He also reaffirmed his support for women.

“Who can survive without you? That is why God created you. If they could have survived without you, God would not have created you.”

The Speaker said Parliament was prepared to move quickly.

“Parliament is more than ready and willing to pass the Bill under a certificate of urgency.”

FIDA’s leadership later expressed satisfaction with the engagement and thanked the Speaker for his support.

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