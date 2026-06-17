Bank of Ghana converts all Rural Banks into Community Banks under sector reform

Dr. Johnson Asiama

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has announced the conversion of all Rural Banks in the country into Community Banks as part of ongoing reforms in the microfinance sector aimed at strengthening inclusive finance and expanding access to banking services.

The central bank said the change takes immediate effect under the Guideline on the Revised Microfinance Sector Framework, 2026 (Notice No. BG/GOV/SEC/2026/03), with all existing Rural Banks now designated as Community Banks.

According to the BoG, the affected institutions are required to complete all statutory name changes, corporate rebranding exercises and other regulatory alignments by December 31, 2026.

In a statement issued on June 17, the central bank described the conversion as a strategic milestone in the ongoing reform of Ghana's microfinance industry.

The move coincides with the 50th anniversary of rural banking in Ghana and is intended to position the sector for a new phase of community-based financial intermediation.

"Through this conversion, the Bank of Ghana is repositioning the Community Banking sector as a modern banking segment to deepen inclusive finance in both rural and urban communities and integrate them into the national financial architecture," the statement said.

Rural banking was introduced in Ghana in 1976 by the Government of Ghana and the Bank of Ghana to expand access to financial services in rural communities and facilitate their integration into the formal financial system.

Over the past five decades, the sector has evolved into a significant component of the country's banking industry and financial inclusion agenda.

The Bank of Ghana said the sector currently comprises 147 licensed institutions operating through approximately 1,000 branches nationwide and serving more than eight million customers.

According to the central bank, the growth of the sector has been driven by sustained policy support, a development-focused regulatory framework and the model of community ownership that underpins many of the institutions.

The conversion forms part of broader efforts by regulators to modernise Ghana's financial sector while extending access to banking services across both rural and urban communities. The Bank of Ghana did not indicate whether the conversion would affect the ownership structure or operations of the institutions but noted that all regulatory and branding changes must be completed before the end of the year.

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