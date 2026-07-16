Rural Banks given December 2026 deadline to transition to Community Banks

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama, has directed all existing Rural and Community Banks to complete their statutory name changes, corporate rebranding and other regulatory requirements by December 31, 2026, as Ghana begins the transition from Rural Banking to the new Community Banking model.

The directive forms part of a broader reform agenda aimed at modernising the rural banking sector and positioning the institutions to play a more significant role in promoting financial inclusion, supporting local economic development and serving the evolving needs of communities.

Speaking at the commemoration of 50 years of Rural Banking in Ghana and the official launch of the transition to Community Banking, Dr. Asiama said all affected institutions must ensure full compliance with the new regulatory framework before the end of the year.

"Existing Rural Banks are required to complete their statutory name changes, corporate rebranding and other regulatory alignment by the end of December 2026."

He explained that the transition is not merely a change in name but a transformation of the sector to better reflect its expanded mandate and the growing expectations of customers and businesses.

Dr. Asiama further assured stakeholders that the Bank of Ghana would provide the necessary regulatory support to facilitate a smooth transition.

"The transition will be supported by appropriate prudential regulations and supervision, ensuring that the institutions live up to the new name 'Community Banking'."

According to the Governor, the reforms are expected to strengthen governance, improve operational efficiency, enhance risk management and ensure that Community Banks remain safe, resilient and well-capitalised to support economic growth at the local level.

He said the new Community Banking model will enable the institutions to deepen financial inclusion by expanding access to savings, credit, digital financial services and financing for agriculture, micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), women-led businesses and other underserved groups.

Dr. Asiama commended Rural and Community Banks for their contribution to Ghana's economic development over the past five decades, describing them as the backbone of financial intermediation in many rural and peri-urban communities.

Since their establishment, Rural and Community Banks have played a critical role in mobilising savings, financing agriculture and small businesses, supporting local entrepreneurs and extending banking services to communities that were previously underserved by the formal financial sector.

The Governor expressed confidence that the transition to Community Banking would usher in a new era of innovation, stronger governance and enhanced service delivery, enabling the institutions to better contribute to Ghana's inclusive economic growth and development.

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