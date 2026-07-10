BoG Governor joins national clean-up at Agbogbloshie, urges traders to keep cedi notes clean

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama, together with the First Deputy Governor, Dr. Zakari Mumuni, and other officials of the bank, joined a cleanup exercise at the Agbogbloshie Market in support of the government's National Clean-Up Exercise.

The exercise underscores the bank's commitment to promoting clean and healthy communities, and he used the occasion to reinforce the importance of proper handling of the Ghana Cedi to safeguard public health.

Speaking to participants after the clean-up activity, the governor emphasized that sustaining the initiative would bring long-term benefits to the country:

“The Bible says cleanliness is next to godliness, but I think cleanliness is godliness! So it is mandatory, even as individuals, to ensure that we are clean and that our environment is clean.”

Governor Dr. Asiama also highlighted how poor sanitation practices can affect the handling of the Cedi, with potential public health implications.

“We want our banknotes to always be clean, because research has shown that bacteria can be present on banknotes if they are not properly handled.”

Reaffirming the Bank’s long-term commitment to good environmental practices and sustainability, Dr. Asiama pledged the Bank’s continued support for future clean-up exercises.

The Bank of Ghana remains committed to supporting initiatives that promote environmental sanitation, public health, and responsible currency handling for the benefit of all Ghanaians.

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