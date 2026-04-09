Bank of Ghana Governor to perform official tee-off at 3i Africa Invitational Tournament

the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Asiama

The nation’s premier golf hub, Achimota Golf Club, will once again come alive on May 5, 2026, as golfers from across the country and beyond converge for the highly anticipated 3i Africa Invitational Golf Tournament.

The tournament serves as the official curtain-raiser to the prestigious 3i Africa Summit, set to be hosted in Accra.

It is designed to bring together Africa’s most influential financial leaders, investors, innovators, policymakers, and corporate executives in a relaxed yet purposeful environment that fosters meaningful connections ahead of the main summit.

Positioned at the intersection of business, finance, and innovation, the Invitational Golf Tournament blends sport with strategy, creating a premium platform where relationships are built, partnerships are initiated, and ideas that drive Africa’s economic transformation are set in motion.

Over the course of the 18-hole event, participants will engage beyond boardrooms and conference halls, enabling authentic discussions that often translate into lasting partnerships and high-value deals.

Ahead of the main competition, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Asiama, will lead the official tee-off ceremony.

He will be joined by top officials from the Bank of Ghana, executives of the summit, leadership of Achimota Golf Club, and representatives of the Ghana Golfers Association.

The event is organized by Head of State Golf Tournament Inc. with support from the Bank of Ghana, Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems, (Ghipss) the Global Finance & Technology Network, (GFTN) and the 3i Africa Summit.

More than 120 amateur golfers from various clubs in Ghana and across Africa are expected to compete for top honours, adding prestige and excitement to the invitational.

While local inter-club rivalries are set to be reignited, international participants will also bring their A-game, aiming to make a strong impression.

The one-day competition will feature multiple categories with attractive prizes at stake.

A special lunch will precede the closing ceremony, where outstanding golfers will be recognized for their performance on the day.

Meanwhile the 3i Africa Summit 2026 will officially take place from May 6-8, 2026, at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra.

It will focus on Innovation, Impact, and Investment in Africa’s digital financial ecosystem.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.