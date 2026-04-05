Bayern grabs 99th-minute winner to cap superb fightback

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich, without injured striker Harry Kane, fought back from two goals down to clinch an incredible victory over Freiburg thanks to Lennart Karl's 99th-minute winner.

England captain Kane was ruled out with the ankle problem that meant he missed the Three Lions' 1-0 defeat by Japan at Wembley on Tuesday.

Manager Vincent Kompany is remaining "positive" that the former Tottenham forward could feature in the first leg of Bayern's Champions League quarter-final at Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Without him, Bayern looked on course to suffer only their second league defeat of the season as they trailed 2-0 in the 81st minute after goals from Johan Manzambi and Lucas Holer.

But 20-year-old Tom Bischof scored twice with fine strikes from outside the penalty area, including a 92nd-minute equaliser, to make it 2-2.

Karl, 18, capped the superb fightback when he was left free at the back post to convert from Alphonso Davies' low cross to give Bayern victory.

That goal was the 100th Bayern have scored in the Bundesliga this season, from only 28 matches.

Freiburg had earlier forced Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who turned 40 last week, into a stunning reflex save to keep out Philipp Lienhart's diving header, though it was then judged offside so would not have counted any way.

There was nothing Neuer could do about Manzambi's stunning 25-yard strike in the first minute of the second half.

Freiburg doubled their advantage in the 71st minute when Holer scored after Neuer palmed a corner into his path.

But Bayern fought back in style with three goals late on for a fantastic victory.

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