BECE 2026 progressing smoothly in Old Tafo Municipality

The 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) is progressing smoothly across the Old Tafo Municipality, with authorities reporting high discipline, minimal absenteeism, and zero cases of malpractice so far.

A total of 2,196 candidates drawn from 50 selected public and private schools are sitting for this year’s exams. On a monitoring tour of various centres, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Abubakar Sadiq, together with members of the Municipal Education Oversight Committee, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of both students and examination officials.

“We have gone round to assess the situation, and I can say the level of discipline is very high,” the MCE stated. “The invigilators are also on top of their duties, ensuring that we have a peaceful and well-organised examination process.”

He urged candidates to approach the exams with confidence and composure, emphasizing the importance of honesty. According to him, students must uphold integrity and avoid any form of examination malpractice, which could lead to severe consequences such as cancellation of results.

“They have prepared over the months, and this is the time to trust that preparation and give off their best,” he said. “We are particularly encouraged that since the start of the exams, no malpractice has been recorded, and we hope to maintain this record till the end.”

The MCE also extended appreciation to the media and traditional authorities for their continued support in ensuring a peaceful examination environment.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Director of Education, Betty, confirmed that the examination process remains on track. She noted that Day Two of the exams featured papers in Social Studies and Creative Arts, with all centres operating smoothly.

“So far, everything is going on well. We have recorded only four absentees out of the total 2,196 candidates, which is very encouraging,” she said.

She further highlighted that there have been no reported cases of pregnancy-related absenteeism, a concern that sometimes affects participation in national exams.

“We are hopeful that the candidates will maintain this momentum and complete the exams successfully. We wish them the very best and encourage them to bring out their full potential so that they can secure placements in their preferred schools,” she added.

With strong supervision, high morale, and a collective commitment to integrity, Old Tafo Municipality is on course for a successful BECE, raising hopes for impressive results at the end of the examination period.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.