Boakye Agyarko intensifies his message of unity, discipline, and victory

The aspiring National Chairman, Mr. Boakye Agyarko has passionately appealed to party faithful to forgive one another, set aside differences and rally solidly behind former Vice President of Ghana Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to secure a resounding electoral victory for the NPP.

This call was made during his engagements with constituency executives across Asante Akyem North, South, and Central Constituencies, as part of his ongoing Ashanti Regional campaign tour.

In further interactions with executives from Bekwai, Manso Nkwanta, Manso Adubia, Odotobiri, Bosome Freho, Akrofuom, Obuasi East, Obuasi West, New Edubiase, Adansi Asokwa, and Fomena constituencies, Agyarko reaffirmed his unflinching commitment to improving party members’ welfare.

He pledged to work closely with Dr. Bawumia to ensure the full implementation of all welfare policies for party grassroots.

He further assured delegates of his readiness to mobilise the necessary resources to retool constituency, regional, and national offices, to drive efficiency, strengthen structures and boost productivity.

Chairman Boakye Agyarko expressed heartfelt appreciation to the constituency executives and party faithful of the aforementioned visited areas for the enthusiastic reception and strong endorsement of his vision.

He was accompanied by his campaign manager, Henry Quartey, and a strong delegation of campaign team members.

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