Tanyigbe SHS girls shine at African 15th Armwrestling Championship

The Tanyigbe Senior High School in the Volta Region has excelled at the 15th African Arm-wrestling Championship, winning four medals.

This achievement at the Championship in Accra, Ghana, marked a breakthrough for sports development in the region, with the school overcoming challenges to secure four medals: two gold, one silver, and one bronze.

The following is an initiative by the Volta Fair Secretariat to promote sports development in the Volta Region by identifying talents and nurturing them into professional athletes.

During the 7th Volta Fair held in 2025, a maiden Sports Development Summit was organised under the leadership of the Volta Regional Minister.

The summit brought together sports stakeholders, youth development advocates, and regional leaders to discuss practical ways to identify and nurture sporting talent in the region.

One of the key outcomes was the formation of a committee dedicated to sports development in the Volta Region. The committee consists of Adams Agbeko, Dela Gbeve (the Regional Chair of AGI), and Godson Asem (a sports promoter).

As part of its early interventions, the committee formed a group of talented young girls from Tanyigbe to represent the Volta Region at the African Arm-wrestling Championship in Accra, Ghana.

The group went ahead to make the region proud by performing exceedingly well, though it was their maiden appearance, emphasising the enormous sporting potential of the Volta Region.

In an interview with Myjoyonline.com, Mr Gbeve said that the representatives' outstanding performance, winning four medals, not only brought pride to the school but also elevated the profile of the Volta Region on the continental sports stage.

He stated that the group's success story serves as a strong reminder that, with the right support, investment, and opportunities, young talents from the region can compete and excel on international platforms.

“The recent achievements of the girls at the African Armwrestling Championship have once again highlighted the immense untapped potential within the region," he added.

He said that the achievement of these young girls is not just a victory for Tanyigbe SHS but also a triumph for the entire Volta Region and Ghana.

He, however, praised the school not only for striving through its challenges to attain academic excellence but also for consistently producing outstanding talent over the years, particularly in sports.

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