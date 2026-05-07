TDC gives property owners 30 days to settle ground rent debts

Audio By Carbonatix
The Tema Development Corporation (TDC Ghana Ltd) has issued a series of public notices, giving individuals and businesses with containers, equipment, and other items stationed at its maintenance yard in Tema a 30-day deadline to remove their property or risk losing them through public auction.
In the notice on May 5, 2026, the company said all persons with containers or equipment currently stationed at its maintenance yard at Tema Community 1 are required to make the necessary arrangements to remove and take possession of their items within 30 days.
The company warned that failure to comply within the stipulated period would result in the affected containers and items being disposed of through a public auction without any further notice.
TDC Ghana also used the notice to demand immediate payment of outstanding ground rent from lessees, property owners, and occupiers within the Tema Acquisition Area.
According to the company, despite several reminders, many clients have yet to settle their ground rent obligations.
It said all defaulters have been given 30 days to clear their arrears, warning that an enforcement exercise will soon begin to recover all outstanding debts.
“Appropriate enforcement measures may be applied against defaulters who fail to comply within the stipulated period,” the company stated.
Additionally, TDC Ghana outlined the official process for acquiring land within its acquisition areas, cautioning the public against dealing with middlemen or taking unlawful possession of land.
The company explained that prospective landowners must formally apply for land allocation, undergo due diligence, receive an official offer letter, complete payment obligations, and obtain relevant documentation, including a Right of Entry letter and Site Plan, before claiming ownership.
It stressed that any person who takes possession of land without completing the required procedures does so at their own risk.
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