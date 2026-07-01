Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz sympathises with victims of Accra floods

Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz has expressed his condolences to victims of the devastating floods in Accra as preparations continue for Ghana's Round of 32 clash against Colombia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Parts of Accra were engulfed by severe flooding following heavy rains on Monday, June 29, leaving at least 12 people dead and displacing 7,000 residents as of Tuesday, June 30.

The floods also caused widespread destruction and brought traffic to a standstill in several parts of the capital.

Speaking in a message from the Black Stars' training camp in Rhode Island, Queiroz said the team stood in solidarity with those affected by the disaster.

"To the families who have lost loved ones, those who have been displaced from their homes, we are with you.

"The images and reports from home are heartbreaking and even though we are here preparing for our game against Colombia, our thoughts haven't left Ghana.

"We are one family, when Accra suffers, we all suffer."

His message comes as the Black Stars intensify preparations for Saturday's Round of 32 encounter against Colombia at the Kansas City Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Government of Ghana has released GH¢35 million to support victims affected by the floods.

Ghana will face Colombia on July 3, with kick-off scheduled for 01:30 GMT, as the Black Stars seek a place in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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